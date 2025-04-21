'Two points dropped', says Bradford City boss after pulsating Chesterfield draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander said the pulsating 3-3 draw against Chesterfield was ‘two points dropped’ for his team.

The Bantams dominated the first half an hour and led 2-0 when Bobby Pointon slotted in on 10 minutes and then Antoni Sarcevic netted a penalty nine minutes later.

Jenson Metcalfe pulled a goal back just before half-time with a curling strike and the momentum appeared to be with the Spireites but City restored their two-goal advantage when Alex Pattison headed home early in the second-half.

But Will Grigg kept his cool to get the Blues back in it and then Liam Mandeville’s deflected strike made it 3-3 in the 92nd minute.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander.

Alexander said: “We have dropped two points today because we were superb for large parts. Unfortunately we have lost some players in the second-half to illness and so forth and that has allowed Chesterfield to get a period where maybe they are in control.

"But for large parts we controlled that game, we were superb, we should have scored more, without a doubt. I think we have to look at not just the goals we conceded but how we could have extended that lead throughout that game because we had brilliant chances.

"Unfortunately they have scored at such a killer time for us in the 92nd minute. The lad (Mandeville) has actually skewed his shot and it has come back to him. That is what happens in football but we should have scored more because we had some brilliant opportunities.”

It was enthralling, breathless League Two clash which left Chesterfield three points off the play-offs with two games remaining and Bradford sitting in the automatic promotion places in third.