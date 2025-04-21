Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield fought back from 3-1 down to earn themselves a thrilling late point against promotion-chasing Bradford City to keep their play-off hopes still alive.

Bobby Pointon slotted the visitors in front on 10 minutes and Antoni Sarcevic doubled the lead nine minutes later from the penalty spot after he was controversially judged to have been tripped in the box by Tom Naylor.

Jenson Metcalfe’s first goal in senior football halved the deficit in first-half added-time but Alex Pattison restored Bradford’s two-goal advantage four minutes after the break.

Man of the match Metcalfe slipped Will Grigg in on 71 minutes and he rounded goalkeeper Sam Walker to make things interesting in what had been an enthralling contest and then Liam Mandeville made it 3-3 in the 92nd minute to send the SMH Group Stadium wild.

Jenson Metcalfe celebrates his goal. Picture; Tina Jenner.

Town had chances to win it but Bradford hung on for a point which means they are third in the table. The draw leaves the Blues 10th and three points off the play-offs with two games remaining.

There were two changes from the draw against AFC Wimbledon on Good Friday as Ryan Colclough replaced the injured Ollie Banks, and Grigg came in for Bim Pepple. Top goalscorer Armando Dobra missed out again with a groin problem. Darren Oldaker came on to the bench after missing the last four games.

Not many teams have come to the SMH Group Stadium with a clear intent to win the game this season but the Bantams came flying out of the blocks and they should have gone in front after a minute when Sarcevic slipped in Calum Kavanagh who squared for Alex Pattison but Ryan Boot dived low to his left to keep it out.

But the visitors did take the lead on 10 minutes when Pattison played in Pointon and he finished low into the corner via the post.

Bradford continued to cut through the Spireites and they doubled their lead on 19 minutes when Naylor was perhaps harshly judged to have bundled over Sarcevic in the box and referee Scott Jackson awarded a penalty, which Sarcevic slotted down the middle.

City almost grabbed a third when Boot’s loose pass was intercepted by Brandon Khela but his long-range effort was always rising over the bar and they went close again when Kavanagh headed wide from Sarcevic’s cross.

Bradford had dominated the first 35 minutes but Chesterfield finished the half strong with Colclough hitting the post and Naylor scooping just wide. Metcalfe then forced Walker into a save from a free-kick which he tipped around the post.

And it was Metcalfe who halved the deficit when he scored his first goal in senior football in added-time. The Everton loanee curled in off the post after being teed-up by Michael Olakigbe. It was a great time to net and meant it was very much ‘game on’ going into the second-half.

But it was Bradford who restored their two-goal advantage early four minutes after the break when Pattison headed in Tayo Adaramola’s cross from the left.

Sarcevic almost volleyed a fourth but his attempt went inches wide, while Grigg almost slid in Colclough’s low cross but he could not stretch far enough to turn it home.

But Grigg did bag when Metcalfe slipped him in and the striker rounded Walker to keep it interesting with 19 minutes remaining.

Naylor and Paddy Madden went close with headers, while Tommy Leigh curled wide down the other end.

There was more drama as Mandeville’s deflected strike made it 3-3 in the 92 minute to send the home fans bonkers.

Town had the momentum and they had chances to win it but the point keeps them in the play-off race in what was a fantastic advert for League Two.

Chesterfield: Boot; Mandeville, Palmer (Madden, 80), McFadzean (Grimes, 66), Araujo (Gordon, 66); Fleck (Oldaker, 80), Metcalfe, Naylor; Olakigbe, Grigg, Colclough (Duffy, 73).

Unused subs: Thompson, Pepple.