A number of trialists, including the manager's son Jay and Ryan Scholes-Beard, nephew of Manchester United legend Paul Scholes, were involved in the session.

Lee Shaw, left, and Scott Boden jpimedia Buy a Photo

Newly announced goalkeeping coach Mark Crossley watches on jpimedia Buy a Photo

Laurence Maguire back in training jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pre-season training at Hasland jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more