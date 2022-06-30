Three men arrested on suspicion of theft at Chesterfield Football Club

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of theft at Chesterfield Football Club.

Following speculation online, the Derbyshire Times contacted Derbyshire Constabulary who confirmed they are investigating the matter.

“On Thursday, 19 May we received reports of a theft at Chesterfield Football Club,” the police said in a statement.

“An investigation was launched, and three men have been arrested on suspicion of theft.

Police are investigating a theft at Chesterfield Football Club.

“They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

The police said they could not release any more information at the moment.

Those arrested cannot be publicly named unless they are charged and appear in court.

We approached Chesterfield Football Club for a comment but they did not wish to say anything at this stage.

