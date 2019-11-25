The full FA Trophy draw as Chesterfield face rivals at home

Chesterfield FC will play Notts County at home in the FA Trophy first round.
The Spireites will host the Magpies at the Proact on Saturday, December 14.
Winning clubs will collect £4,500 prize money while losing teams will receive £1,500.
The Blues beat County 1-0 on home turf last month thanks to a strike by Gevaro Nepumuceno.
AFC Fylde won last year's competition with a 1-0 victory against Leyton Orient at Wembley.
Chesterfield FC assistant boss admits Spireites are lacking fighting qualities and says they are "too easy" to play against
"He has not come here to wallow and pick up money," Glynn Snodin defends "passionate" Chesterfield FC boss John Sheridan
The full draw
1 Solihull Moors v Darlington
2 Stourbridge or South Shields v Southport
3 Bradford Park Avenue v Halesowen Town
4 Harrogate Town v Hartlepool United
5 Stockport County v Blyth Spartans or Alfreton Town
6 Chesterfield v Notts County
7 Hednesford v Chester
8 FC Halifax Town v Wrexham
9 AFC Telford United v Leamington
10 Farsley Celtic v Altrincham
11 Matlock Town v Chorley
12 FC United of Manchester v Kettering Town
13 AFC Fylde v Curzon Ashton
14 Atherton Colleries v Barrow AFC
15 Yeovil Town v Welling United
16 Oxford City or Hornchurch v Dulwich Hamlet or Chippenham Town
17 Kings Lynn Town or Hereford v Dover Athletic
18 Carshalton v Aveley
19 Eastleigh v Yate Town
20 Tonbridge Angels v Billericay Town or Hampton & Richmond Borough
21 Barnet v Weymouth
22 Kingstonian v Woking
23 Chelmsford City v Havant & Waterlooville
24 Enfield Town v Ebbsfleet United
25 Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury
26 Maidenhead United v Hemel Hempstead Town
27 Sutton United v Dagenham & Redbridge
28 Maidstone United or Dartford v Concord Rangers or Slough Town
29 Torquay United v Aldershot Town
30 Bath City or Gosport v Sholing or Paulton Rovers
31 Dorking Wanderers v Bromley
32 Royston Town v Boreham Wood