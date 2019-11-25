The full FA Trophy draw as Chesterfield face rivals at home

Chesterfield FC will play Notts County at home in the FA Trophy first round.

The Spireites will host the Magpies at the Proact on Saturday, December 14.

Winning clubs will collect £4,500 prize money while losing teams will receive £1,500.

The Blues beat County 1-0 on home turf last month thanks to a strike by Gevaro Nepumuceno.

AFC Fylde won last year's competition with a 1-0 victory against Leyton Orient at Wembley.

The full draw

1 Solihull Moors v Darlington

2 Stourbridge or South Shields v Southport

3 Bradford Park Avenue v Halesowen Town

4 Harrogate Town v Hartlepool United

5 Stockport County v Blyth Spartans or Alfreton Town

6 Chesterfield v Notts County

7 Hednesford v Chester

8 FC Halifax Town v Wrexham

9 AFC Telford United v Leamington

10 Farsley Celtic v Altrincham

11 Matlock Town v Chorley

12 FC United of Manchester v Kettering Town

13 AFC Fylde v Curzon Ashton

14 Atherton Colleries v Barrow AFC

15 Yeovil Town v Welling United

16 Oxford City or Hornchurch v Dulwich Hamlet or Chippenham Town

17 Kings Lynn Town or Hereford v Dover Athletic

18 Carshalton v Aveley

19 Eastleigh v Yate Town

20 Tonbridge Angels v Billericay Town or Hampton & Richmond Borough

21 Barnet v Weymouth

22 Kingstonian v Woking

23 Chelmsford City v Havant & Waterlooville

24 Enfield Town v Ebbsfleet United

25 Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury

26 Maidenhead United v Hemel Hempstead Town

27 Sutton United v Dagenham & Redbridge

28 Maidstone United or Dartford v Concord Rangers or Slough Town

29 Torquay United v Aldershot Town

30 Bath City or Gosport v Sholing or Paulton Rovers

31 Dorking Wanderers v Bromley

32 Royston Town v Boreham Wood