Chesterfield FC assistant boss admits Spireites are lacking fighting qualities and says they are "too easy" to play against

Glynn Snodin has admitted the Spireites are lacking fighting qualities at the moment.

The Spireites have suffered back-to-back losses to Chorley and Harrogate Town and are positioned just above the National league drop zone.

The Blues face Hartlepool United on home turf tomorrow in a game they desperately need to pick up some points.

Assistant boss Glynn Snodin took today's pre-match press conference and this is what he said....

Caring

"We are passionate, we want to win, we care.

"We care about winning, we care about losing.

"We care about people losing their jobs at football clubs. It is not nice. A lot of people lost their jobs last season, season before that, and that is what we are trying to get over to the players now that you have got to care. You have got to care for one another, if your mate is having a bad time then pull him up, get him with you. When things are not going right you need everyone with you and dragging each other along with you.

"The second-half of the season is coming and we have got to make sure that we get going for these people at these football club"

Fighting

"You still want that fight in them, that is what we are missing at the moment.

"They (Harrogate) get the equaliser and you are looking for that response.

"You do not get given three points, you have got to earn it and that is at any level of football you want to play in and it will never change. You have got to earn the right to play. You have got to give everything you have got.

"What got us that run? (four wins in six) That sheer graft, that determination not to concede goals and that is what we have got to think about.

"There is nothing more as staff that we can do. We do everything, we work them, we show them, we tell them.

"It is 10 months of hard work, not one month."

Saturday's defeat to Harrogate

"I thought the first-half we were okay, we started off the game well, good tempo, got the goal, could have gone 2-0 up and then all of a sudden they came back into the game and then it is the same old stories with the individual mistakes again.

"I have been watching from the stands the last three games or so now and it just seems to be individual errors that is costing us. The shape seems to be okay, we have got to keep care of the ball a lot better but if you have got to knock out these individual errors.

"We have just had a meeting and said the same.

"I am not being big-headed but I have worked at the top level and the players at the top level do not make the same mistakes twice.

"We were too soft, too nice, too easy to play against on Saturday and that is why we conceded three goals.

"We are, for me, an easy team to play against.

"You have got to have that fire in your belly, that desire, as well as the technical ability, you need all the other ingredients as well."

"I think that is nice coming from the captain, that he has opened up and he has said his piece and I think the players should respect that and listen to the words that he has said there. I think he is totally right.

"Will is well respected at this football club and rather it keep coming from the manager, or myself, it is nice to hear a different voice and him saying exactly how it is."

New signing Liam Shaw's debut

"I thought he did well. A young lad, coming in for his first game. Technically he looks good, a good football brain, I was impressed with what I saw from him on Saturday. I just hope there is more to come.

"We have seen him a few times. Charlie Williamson (chief scout) has seen him a few times and the kid has got something.

"He has come from a Championship club and wants to play.

"It is credit to the boy and I hope it works out for him."

His health

"I am getting there, not far away now hopefully. The doctors and the clinics that I have been to have been fantastic. The doctor here looked after me well. I am not far away now, hopefully to get back on that technical area with the gaffer and the rest of the staff and the players.

"At times I think I was more stressed because you didn't know what was happening, you couldn't see anything, all you were looking at is what was coming on TV so it was very difficult to be honest especially when you just want to be in the thick of it."