"He has not come here to wallow and pick up money," Glynn Snodin defends "passionate" Chesterfield FC boss John Sheridan

Chesterfield assistant manager Glynn Snodin has defended "passionate" boss John Sheridan.

The Spireites are one place and two points above the National League relegation zone after back-to-back defeats to Chorley and Harrogate Town.

Town face Hartlepool United at the Proact on Tuesday night and this is what Snodin had to say about Sheridan, being under pressure and the current squad...

Snodin on Sheridan

"He is so passionate.

"He loves this club and he wants it to work.

"That is why he shouts out there and gets so annoyed at times.

"The gaffer is a great manager to play for, fantastic manager to play for.

"He will reward them (players) if they reward him.

"I can tell every supporter he is so passionate, it is unbelievable.

"He wants desperately to get this club out of this league.

"He has not come here to wallow and pick money up, that is not him.

"He loves everyone of these players, he just wants them all to do well.

"He wants everything for the staff, everything for this football club, everything for the supporters.

"He is with them, and he understands them sometimes when they get angry. He gets angry so he knows how they are feeling.

"He is a passionate guy and he cares."

Snodin on pressure

"I never say pressure.

"I am old school and older and wiser.

"Probably if I was 40 I would have been using that word pressure but listen it is a game of football.

"I am not under pressure. I am more bothered about my health than I am losing my job.

"I was watching Children in Need. Look at that. That is pressure in life. We are on about winning and losing football games. It is stressful and it hurts, but pressure-wise no. Not now at my age.

"I just want these boys to give everything. If they give everything and lose every game then you can hold your hands up and say 'fair enough' and put your head on that pillow at night and sleep.

"That is what we need every week and if we do that we will be gradually climbing."

Worst team in Chesterfield FC history?

"I was at Leeds United when I first went there with Simon (Grayson) and we played at Hereford and I heard them singing 'you're not fit to wear to the shirt'. As a player that is one of the worst things you can ever have. Surely it has got to be when the fans are singing that but you have got to be doing something about it and that is what we keep having these (team) meetings about. You (players) have got to do something about it. It spoils your weekend."

Who is to blame?

"We are all in it together, there is not one individual. We are all in it, collectively. We are all together. We win together, we lose together. There is not one person to blame, definitely not."