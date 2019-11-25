“It is so frustrating that we have slumped again”, says our Chesterfield FC fan writer

Chesterfield captain Will Evans has said that the players are not pulling together and playing like a team, that the performance at Harrogate was “embarrassing” and the team is playing like kids.

It’s so frustrating that we’ve under gone a revival only to slump again.

For those that didn’t go to Harrogate, up until the equalising goal Chesterfield were the better team and looked as though we could go in at half-time two goals up, only to be denied by the home goalkeeper who made two super saves and a Liam Mandeville effort that went over the bar.

Once the equaliser had gone in Harrogate were favourites, much as it pains me to say it.

Harrogate changed tactics and by-passed the midfield.

Their two strikers, especially Mark Beck, gave Laurence Maguire and Evans a torrid time winning a fair percentage of the headers with long balls pumped up to them, which then allowed the Harrogate midfield to follow up quickly and put Chesterfield under pressure.

Both of Harrogate’s first two goals came via this method and their third was a gift, as Mike Fondop played a square ball straight to the opposition.

The main bright spots of the afternoon was that our new midfielder, Liam Shaw, on loan from Sheffield Wednesday, looks the part, he’s not afraid to put his foot in, gets up and down the pitch well and can play a decent pass.

We played 4-4-2 and looked good for 30 minutes with Jermaine McGlashan in particular using his pace to cause the home team problems, but it seems we are a team that can only play well for one half of a football match, not really fashioning a decent chance in the second 45 minutes despite a lot of effort.

It can’t have been the nicest 90 minutes for our management team who spent most of the game taking a barracking from our own fans, who were situated just behind them on the side terrace in a ground that just about comes up to non-league standards.

Harrogate have built a new piece of terracing for home fans since we visited last year, but frankly the standard of toilet facilities, especially for the disabled wasn’t the best. A few porta loos for over five hundred fans isn’t good enough.

Here’s hoping The Blues can turn it around and manage to play like a team in the next few matches because many supporters have had enough and won’t be renewing season tickets if this continues and many are asking the question that if the club slips into the National League North will it be the end?

John Sheridan’s got a reputation for performing a great escape but this time round we’d hoped to at least have a chance of the play-offs.