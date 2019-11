Chesterfield lost 3-1 to Harrogate Town in the National League on Saturday.

These Spireites fans saw their team take the lead at Wetherby Road through Mike Fondop but goals from Josh Falkingham, Ryan Fallowfield and Jack Muldoon sealed the win for the hosts.

