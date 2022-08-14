Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mandeville latched onto a great pass from Ollie Banks before finding the net from an acute angle on 64 minutes.

Let’s take a look at some of the key talking points from the game...

FIRSTS

Liam Mandeville was mobbed by his team-mates after scoring against Aldershot. Picture: Tina Jenner.

This was Chesterfield’s first win and clean sheet of the season. It was a deserved three points in the scorching heat at the Technique Stadium. On another day the hosts could have scored three or four, but they might have conceded a couple had the visitors been more clinical as well.

The Spireites had plenty of shots on goal and put together some slick moves, but just lacked that final finish at times.

It is always important to get that first victory early on to settle everyone down and it sets up the games against expected title challengers Wrexham and Notts County nicely.

WELCOME BACK

Apart from the three points, the returns of Kabongo Tshimanga and Jack Clarke from long-term injury were the next biggest positives. This was Tshimanga’s first appearance since February and it was Clarke’s first since Boxing Day. Both got rousing receptions as they entered the field.

Tshimanga managed 30 minutes, which is probably more than I expected but it bodes well for the Wrexham and Notts clashes, while Clarke got the final 10 minutes. They will be like having new signings for Paul Cook. Let’s just hope they stay injury-free now.

BRILLIANT BANKS

Banks, who was my man of the match, showed his quality with a number of passes that not many, if any, other players in this league could complete. There were drilled switches of play, passes which broke the lines, and of course the lofted chipped through-ball which sent Mandeville clear for the winning goal. It was the Ollie Banks Show for large parts.

I think we can expect to see Banks score a few long-range beauties this season. One narrowly went over the bar and another top corner attempt was finger-tipped over for a corner. He even tried his luck from the halfway line straight from the kick-off.

His midfielder partner Darren Oldaker deserves a mention, too. He is quietly going about his business and impressing every time. He is a quality operator.

DEBUTS

There were three debuts with Ross Fitzsimons starting in net, and Michael Gyasi getting the nod up front, while George Cooper got 15 minutes off the bench.

Fitzsimons looked a bit rusty but that is understandable because he has not played for a while. Given he is on a short-term deal for now, there were probably a few nerves as he aims to impress. The clean sheet will have done him a world of good.

With Akwasi Asante out injured, Gyasi partnered Joe Quigley up front for this one in a 4-4-2. You could see he was desperate to do well and we saw glimpses of what he will offer. He curled a shot from inside the area over the bar in the first-half and was inches away from turning in a low cross from Branden Horton after the break. There were shouts from Cook from the touchline for him to ‘press’ more and that might take some time for him to adapt. The heat won’t have helped either. He got 60 minutes under his belt before making way for Tshimanga.

WAS IT IN?

It did not matter in the end but it sounds like Quigley was unlucky not to get his name on the scoresheet with a first-half header. Goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond was adjudged to have stopped it going over the line but Spireites assistant manager, Danny Webb, said it was ‘three or four yards’ over. In fairness, the linesman would probably have had his view blocked by bodies and would have had the sun in is his eyes.

TEAM

(4-4-2): Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Mandeville, Oldaker, Banks, Dobra (Cooper, 74); Gyasi (Tshimanga, 60), Quigley (Clarke, 84). Unused subs: Maguire, Jones.

Attendance: 6,060 (163 away).