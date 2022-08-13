Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield beat Aldershot Town 1-0 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Liam Mandeville struck the winner in the second-half.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...

Ross Fitzsimons 6

A clean sheet on his debut. Looked a bit rusty at times but deserves credit given his late signing for this game. Didn’t do anything crazy, which is a good start.

Jeff King 6

He wasn’t at his absolute best but it was not down to a lack of effort. Not much came off for him and he could have probably done better with a couple of chances in the first-half.

Tyrone Williams 8

A really strong showing at the heart of defence. Hardly put a foot wrong. Made an excellent block in the first 45 and a timely intervention in the second. He was a rock.

Jamie Grimes 6

A little bit shaky in possession and he had his hands full with big Inih Effiong. But he was part of a defence that kept a clean sheet and he can be pleased with that.

Branden Horton 7

Got forward often. Some of his crosses deserved better finishes. One piece of skill in the first-half got the fans out of their seats. A couple of mistakes but nothing to worry about.

Liam Mandeville 7

The match-winner. Took his goal really well. He beat the offside trap, controlled it nicely, rounded the keeper and finished from a very tight angle. Got into more threatening positions in the second-half and had a couple more shots at goal. Dipped in and out of the game.

Darren Oldaker 7

Another encouraging display. He was neat and tidy on the ball and got around the pitch well. Glanced a header wide from a corner in opening 45.

Ollie Banks 9

My pick for man of the match. He ran the show. He played a number of passes which some players at this level could only dream of, including the assist for the winner. Came close to scoring from distance a couple of times as well. And he didn’t have to go in net this week, which is always a bonus!

Armando Dobra 7

Played on the left in a 4-4-2. His ability to go past players was there for all to see. One mazy run in the first 45 deserved a goal. Came off with 15 minutes remaining.

Joe Quigley 7

Worked incredibly hard once again. His first-half header just before half-time was apparently over the line. Perhaps should have hit the target with another header after the break. He joined in the play well, got down the sides of the visitors and on another day could have had a couple of goals.

Michael Gyasi 6

Not much came off for him on his debut. You could see he was eager to impress but a couple of heavy touches and some indecisiveness cost him at times. Was inches away from sliding in the ball into the net after the break. Came off on the hour-mark.

Kabongo Tshimanga 6

Apart from the winning goal, the striker’s return got the biggest cheer of the day. His first competitive outing since February. He got 30 vital minutes under his belt.

George Cooper N/A

Replaced Dobra with 15 minutes to go.

Jack Clarke N/A

Like Tshimanga, he also got a great reception. Replaced Quigley late on.