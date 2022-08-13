Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield assistant boss Danny Webb.

In sweltering heat, Liam Mandeville scored the only goal of the game after 64 minutes from a tight angle following a superb assist from Ollie Banks.

And the day was topped off with returns for Kabongo Tshimanga and Jack Clarke after long-term injuries.

“Whether it was a 1-0 or a 6-0 I think it was important to get that first win,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

"I thought we created things, looked good from set-pieces, defended things well, but there is still loads to improve on.

"There are still things to work on, it is still early days so there is going to be rustiness throughout the squad.

"They (Aldershot) had two very good chances so we can’t forget about that, but we had about eight or nine so we were worthy winners.

“It was tough in the conditions, but the boys are so fit, maybe the fittest group I have seen since I have been coaching.

"To see that 1-0 win out just sums up the group at the moment.”

On the returns of Tshimanga and Clarke, Webb added: "For me, that is my biggest thing from today apart from the three points.

"They are two great lads, still at the early stages of their career.

"To come back and get some good minutes under their belt and be involved in a win, they have not had that for so long, it is great for them to have that feeling.

"It just tees up Tuesday night perfectly for us.”

Mandeville scored his first goal of the season from a tight angle after Banks picked him out with a brilliant pass, which turned out to be the winner.

Webb said: "It was a great goal, and I think if we had scored any of the other chances we had missed, they could have been classed as great goals as well.

"For Mandeville to score from that angle and the ball from Ollie was sublime so it was a good goal to win a game."

Webb, who said Joe Quigley’s first-half header was clearly over the line, had high praise for Banks.

"I like the fact that he is so confident but it does not verge on arrogance,” he explained.

"The effort he tried from the halfway line, that is not him trying to take the mick, he can do it, so we encourage him to do it.

"He is one of the best passers at this level and probably the next level or two above.

"We need people like Ollie to perform like that on a consistent basis.”

Akwasi Asante missed out through injury, but could be contention for Wrexham on Tuesday night.

"He probably could have played today but the gaffer does not want a repeat of last year where players were playing through stuff and then missing the next two or three,” Webb said.

"I think he will be good to get involved on Tuesday.”

His injury meant that Michael Gyasi was handed his debut as Chesterfield switched to 4-4-2.

On Gyasi, Webb said: "He has been champing at the bit and he gave it his all.

“Although things did not come off for Michael he certainly made life tough for Aldershot’s back-line.”

And on a debut for goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons, Webb added: "I thought he dealt with the expectation well, he has not played for a while so I am sure there will be rustiness that he wants to get out of his system. He kept a clean sheet so what more can you ask for.