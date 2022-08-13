Chesterfield beat Aldershot Town to secure first win of season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amando Dobra pictured in action against Aldershot Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Mandeville finished superbly from a tight angle on 64 minutes after being picked out intelligently by Ollie Banks, who was outstanding all afternoon.

The goal had been coming, with the Blues creating several good chances but they lacked a clinical-edge at times.

In the end, it was a perfect afternoon for the Spireites, who welcomed back Kabongo Tshimanga and Jack Clarke from long-term injury.

Aldershot played their part, going close through Inih Effiong, Ryan Glover and Tommy Willard.

Chesterfield lined-up in a 4-4-2 formation with Armando Dobra wide left and Joe Quigley and Michael Gyasi, making his debut, up front.

Ross Fitzsimons made his debut in net after signing on Friday, replacing the suspended Lucas Covolan.

The Spireites created lots of openings in the first 45 but could not find the breakthrough.

The brilliant Banks went close twice from distance, Jeff King might have done better with two chances at the back post, Darren Oldaker glanced a header wide, while Gyasi curled a shot over the bar and Dobra was denied by Lucas Ashby-Hammond after a mazy run.

The closest the Blues came to finding the opener came just before half-time when Ashby-Hammond clawed out a header from Quigley off the line.

Aldershot, who lost 4-1 against Solihull Moors last week, played their part in an attacking sense, winning a corner in the first 10 seconds.

The visitors looked vulnerable at the back, but pressed well from the front and had three good opportunities of their own, two through the head of Effiong, and one from Willard who dragged wide when one-on-one.

For Chesterfield, it was just the final finish that was lacking as the teams went in level at half-time.

Pauk Cook’s men started the second-half on the front-foot and created two more good chances.

The first came after a lovely move from back to front with some slick play, ending with Quigley nodding Mandeville’s cross wide.

The next one was even better, Oldaker played in Branden Horton down the left and his low cross travelled all the way to the far post but Gyasi could not get enough of a touch on it to turn it home.

Aldershot responded, Glover crashing a header against the woodwork from a corner.

Tshimanga got a wonderful reception as he came on for his first competitive appearance since February following serious injury, replacing Gyasi.

And then came the all-important opening goal, and it wasn’t half bad.

Banks picked out Mandeville with an excellent pass over the top, and he controlled and finished superbly from a very tight angle.

It was no surprise given the heat, but the game started to slow down, with both sets of players looking exhausted.

Giles Phillips gave Chesterfield a late scare, beating Fitzsimons to a cross with his head but it went over.

Clarke came on for his first appearance since Boxing Day. Like Tshimanga, he also received great applause.