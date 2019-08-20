'The amount of talent we have got is mad', says Chesterfield's new forward

New striker Mike Fondop has been impressed with the amount of talent in the Chesterfield squad.

Fondop, who scored two goals on his debut against Barnet on Saturday, only trained with the team for the first time on Monday but the squad has already made a big impression on him and he is confident they will climb the National League table.

“The position that we are in now means nothing,” he said. “It does not define anything right now. Monday was my first training session with Chesterfield and it is absolutely mad the amount of talent we have got.”

On the upcoming Barrow game this Saturday, the 25-year-old said he is excited to show Town supporters what he can do.

He told the Derbyshire Times: “It is not going to be an easy game. Fighting for three points is always like going to war. I am always thinking about one game at a time.

"I have played at the Proact before but it will be the first time in a Chesterfield shirt in front of the fans so I am looking forward to giving them my best and showing them what I can give.”

So what can Spireites fans expect from Fondop?

“One thing at my previous clubs that they loved about me was that I always got fans involved during games,” he said. “During celebrations I always loved doing it with fans."

He added: “I am big, I am quite fast, I have got good hold-up play and aerial presence. I am quite confident that I am going to bring goals.”