Chesterfield striker Mike Fondop on manager John Sheridan and having nothing to prove

Mike Fondop says he has nothing to prove after signing for Chesterfield.

The striker, 25, left Wrexham by ‘mutual agreement’ last week.

He signed for the Spireites on Friday and then scored two goals for the club against Barnet on Saturday.

Fondop, a devout Christian, said: “The only person I have got to proof something to is myself and to God who has been guiding me throughout my career so far. “I have got nothing to prove to Wrexham or any other club because that is football. There are always people that are going to doubt you, that is football. I am playing for God, for myself.”

One of the main reasons he signed for the Spireites was the size of the club and the potential it has.

“The first impression was infrastructure is absolutely great,” Fondop told the Derbyshire Times. “The people have been very welcoming. We all know how big the club is. That is one thing that contributed to me coming here. I believe that if we can get back into the Football League we have got a better chance of going up (again) because the club in itself is a big club and the infrastructure is great.”

And the honesty of Chesterfield boss John Sheridan was also a key factor in him signing on the dotted line.

Fondop said: “He is a good manager. He is an easy guy to talk to. When I met him for the first time the conversation was very easy. From day one he gave me that boost of confidence which I needed. He wants to help me to do well because by me doing well the club does well. He is an honest guy as well. He is not someone who is going to chat behind your back and he expects the same from players. All the members of staff have been very welcoming.”