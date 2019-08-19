New Chesterfield striker says joining Spireites was a ‘no-brainer’

New Chesterfield striker Mike Fondop says joining the Spireites was a ‘no-brainer’.

The 25-year-old left Wrexham by ‘mutual agreement’ last week and signed a one-year deal with Town on Friday. Less than 24 hours later, Fondop scored two goals and played 90 minutes in Chesterfield’s 2-2 draw at Barnet. Speaking about how the move to the Spireites came about, he said: “That was mainly after the mutual agreement contract with Wrexham got public so that is when my agent had a chat with the Chesterfield manager. At the time there was a couple of other clubs interested as well. When he mentioned Chesterfield amongst those clubs it was really a no-brainer. It matches my ambition because I know they want to get back into the Football League which is what I want to do.” And it did not take long for the former Halifax and Guiseley man to open his account for his new club. The pacey forward found the net after two minutes against Barnet and added a second shortly after half-time. Fondop revealed that he is a devout Christian, who prays everyday, including before and after matches. On his goalscoring debut, Fondop told the Derbyshire Times: “I can only praise God and thank him for that. I am a Christian so I always tend to leave everything to God. “Honestly I was not expecting to start this way. The last game I played was during pre-season with Wrexham and I had 30 minutes. But then after during the course of the pre-season I was keeping fit because I knew there could be something and I had to be ready for it.”

There had been some doubt whether Fondop would be available for selection for the Barnet match due to him needing international clearance after leaving Wrexham.

But thankfully the clearance came through in time, allowing Fondop to start the game and score his first goals for the club. Fondop said: “Coming in the manager was not too sure whether I was going to play because of my (international) clearance but when he was told of my clearance was sorted the assistant (Glynn Snodin) rang me to let me know but at that point I didn’t know whether I was going to start or just get involved in the game so when I heard I was going to start I was always prepared for that. “I was just like ‘go there, do your thing, no pressure’ and before I knew I had scored two goals. I was so close to a third goal and the hat-trick but the goalkeeper made a massive save. It could not have gone any better on my debut. Just thank you to God.” He added: “I was very, very happy. Obviously I wanted the team to win because I wanted it to be the first win of the season but we conceded two goals but that can happen it is football. Hopefully we will get the win this coming Saturday.”