The Spireites have welcomed back Curtis Weston and Saidou Khan in recent weeks but they are still light on numbers.

Goalkeeper Melvin Minter was the only available player not in the matchday squad for the win against Weymouth last time out.

Haydn Hollis, Laurence Maguire, Gavin Gunning, George Carline, Joe Rowley and Tom Denton are on the long-term injury list.

Danny Rowe has an ongoing health issue and Calvin Miller is suspended for two more matches.

Akwasi Asante is at England’s St George’s Park base this week and will resume full training next week if he gets the green light.

Jack Clarke is back kicking a ball but is not quite ready just yet.

Manny Oyeleke was forced off with a tight calf against Weymouth but it is not thought to be serious and should be in contention.

Tyrone Williams could face his former club in just his second match for the Blues after signing from the Moors last week.

When asked if anybody could return for the Solihull clash, Rowe said last Saturday: “No, we are where we are but I am really happy where we are.

"We are showing a great hunger to win.”

Eight-placed Solihull lost in extra-time in the FA Cup against Wigan Athletic last night and Ardley is concerned about tired legs in his squad.

Moors have won three of their last five in the league but only one of their previous five in all competitions.