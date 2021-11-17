After a goalless draw at the DW stadium, Solihull went ahead against the League One side through Adam Rooney’s early second-half penalty before they were pegged back and taken to extra time before eventually losing to Callum Lang’s winner on 104 minutes.

Moors put in a huge effort against the high-flying Latics while the Spireites were able to rest up having not been in action.

“We have got to pick ourselves up now, we have got two tough league games coming up and obviously 120 minutes into our legs tonight will be a slight disadvantage but we have got to go again Saturday,” Ardley said.

Solihull Moors manager Neal Ardley.

"We have just got to try and make sure that the energy we have put in today that we don’t take that away from Saturday.”

The Moors are eighth in the National League table, six points behind Town.

Solihull fielded a makeshift defence because Alex Gudger and Reiss McNally were unavailable but Ardley is hopeful at least one of them will return this weekend.