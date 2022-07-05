Swanwick School & Sports College students star in Premier League Kicks Cup whilst representing Derby County

Having worked in partnership with the Derby County Community Trust for several years, the college was asked to adorn the club’s colours for the event, which saw 19 teams attend from all over the country including Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

The Derby County team would go on to make the semi-finals, bowing out 2-1 to Bournemouth.

The morning was spent on a number of skills sessions as pupils got used to their surroundings. They had the opportunity to grab a picture with the official Premier League trophy and also took part in a mass warm-up with all participants led by Richard Whitehead, Paralympic 200m gold medallist from London 2012.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the group stages the team drew with Aston Villa before then beating Liverpool, Wigan and Manchester City, before leading Bournemouth in the semi-final but losing to two fine solo goals.

The tournament was won on penalties by Chesterfield.

Assistant headteacher Ben Norman said: “It was an absolutely fantastic day and such a privilege for our pupils to be a part of.

"A lot of our pupils have really found a love of sport and football in particular and have shown there are no boundaries to what they can achieve.”