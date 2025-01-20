Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s interest in Chesterfield’s James Berry appears to have cooled off.

As revealed by the DT earlier this month, the Tangerines made a bid for the winger, who has 10 goals in all competitions. We understand the offer was a six-figure sum, plus a player, but it was turned down. Our sources in the North West expected the League One club to make an improved bid but they have since added two other wingers to their ranks.

Bruce has swooped to bring Sammy Silvera on loan from Middlesbrough, and Tom Bloxam, who they have paid a fee for, from Shrewsbury Town.

The Blackpool manager spoke earlier in the transfer window about needing more wide players with key man CJ Hamilton set to be out for around three months. And Bruce’s latest transfer comments appear to suggest that he is happy with his wing options now, with four in total in the building.

Blackpool manager Steve Bruce. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

He told the Blackpool Gazette: “You have to look at the squad to realise we were light in wide areas. CJ (Hamilton) was missing for the best part of three months, and we had no natural wide players. We were looking in that area to see if we could strengthen.

“In my mind, we need to have two in every spot and that’s enough. The squad is still a little bit too heavy so there’ll be a trimming down over this window and the next one, and that’s the way I want to move forward.”

Blackpool drew 2-2 with Huddersfield Town on Saturday, throwing away a two-goal lead, leaving them 14th in the table and 10 points off the play-offs.