Crewe Alexandra manager Lee Bell.

‘Seething’ Crewe boss Lee Bell appreciated Paul Cook’s comforting words after Chesterfield won 5-0 at Gresty Road.

The Spireites led 4-0 after just 28 minutes against last season’s play-off finalists before adding a fifth just after the break.

Cook, a manager with hundreds of games and four promotions on his CV, has had some difficult days himself in his career, so he knew how Bell was feeling when they spoke after the full-time whistle.

Bell said: "He is a class act. I have just spoken to him then. He is a real class act and I appreciate that. He just gave me a couple of words. I was seething at the time, but class act, good team, and all the best to them.”

A brace from James Berry and goals from Will Grigg, Tom Naylor and Armando Dobra sealed an emphatic first win back at League Two level for the Blues.

It was a joyous day for Chesterfield, and Cook said it was one of his best days, but it was the opposite for apologetic Bell, who admitted it was his worst as a player or a manager.

He said: “It was a hard watch. I am going to get some pelters and rightly so.

"We had a good meeting with the players afterwards and we have now got to put our words into actions.

"I apologise to everyone who was at the game, fans who can’t be at the game, I apologise for that. I know I will be under a lot of scrutiny when your team loses 5-0 at home and have not won at home for an extended period so I am not daft. You deserve stick after losing 5-0 at home.

"The manner in which we performed was not acceptable. We didn’t win any second balls, some of the players looked tentative in the final third, I have got a million things I could say about it.”

Chesterfield could have won by an even bigger margin, with chances galore in the first-half, before seeing the game out comfortably after the break.

Bell said: "Let’s be honest, it could have been more. We didn’t get anywhere near the opposition, Like I say, I will take every bit of responsibility for that game. We were comfortably beaten, it was walking pace for them. They are a good team but by heck we made them look, didn’t we?”