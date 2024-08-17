Pauk Cook. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Paul Cook said Chesterfield’s thumping 5-0 win against Crewe is ‘one of the best days’ he has had as a manager.

The dominant Spireites led 1-0 inside 30 seconds, were 3-0 up after 12 minutes and 4-0 to the good after 28 minutes, before adding a fifth after half-time which secured their first victory back in the Football League.

Cook told the DT: "I said to Gary Roberts on the sidelines, ‘this is one of the best days I have had in management’. It is a great day for us. To be back in the league, when you have had so much pain that we’ve had in the last few years, that was just a really good day to be a Chesterfield fan. I am delighted for them, I think everyone knows how fond I am of our club, and how they helped with my career, so to have days like today is great.”

On the performance overall, with the goals coming from a double from James Berry, Will Grigg, Tom Naylor and Armando Dobra, Cook continued: "We scored some great goals. I just enjoy watching us play at the minute. I am delighted with the clean sheet. We are trying to get more width into our play, we are trying to stretch teams and the lads are taking it on board. Our flair players played well and we had loads of opportunities.

"The second-half was about managing it properly, no drama, no madness, and we are capable of madness now and again, but we have got a lot of players in good form at the minute and it is really pleasing. A really big pat on the back for the team tonight.

"There are loads of pluses today, but it is 90 minutes, so like everything we will try and enjoy our night tonight, and then we are back to work preparing for the next game.

"Everything won’t go our way this year, trust me, it is a really tough league. I am really pleased for everyone at the end of a tough week, three games, where one of those was away at Derby County.”

The performance included a top display from debutant Dilan Markanday, who assisted twice from corners, and Cook is delighted to have him in the building.

Devan Tanton and Ryan Colclough were due to start, Cook said, but missed out due to injury in the end.

“We are carrying a big injury list but the transfer window will come up, we want to juggle, some will have to go out on loan to play, we have still got a signing or two in us,” Cook explained.

Chesterfield return to action on Tuesday night against Manchester City under-21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, with the players who were not involved today likely to start, Cook added.