James Berry scored twice in Chesterfield's big win at Crewe.

Superb Chesterfield thrashed last season’s play-off finalists Crewe Alexandra 5-0 to record their first win since returning to League Two.

James Berry opened the scoring inside 30 seconds at Gresty Road with a fantastic curling strike from distance which found the top corner.

The Spireites then scored two goals in two minutes, with Will Grigg credited with the final touch from a Dilan Markanday corner, who was outstanding on his debut, before Grigg then crossed for Berry to grab his second of the game at the back post, giving the visitors a handsome 3-0 lead after just 12 minutes.

The home fans had seen enough on 28 minutes when the brilliant Markanday delivered another teasing corner and Tom Naylor headed in.

The Blues continued to cut through Crewe and they could have scored six or seven in the first-half but they did notch a fifth on 49 minutes when Armando Dobra danced through and slotted in for his third goal in as many matches.

Paul Cook had called for his team to create more chances ahead of this clash and he got his wish as Chesterfield ran riot. He has been in charge of hundreds of matches as a manager but he can’t have had many better first-half games than this.

There were three changes from the Carabao Cup defeat to Derby County with Vontae Daley-Campbell handed his first start, Markanday was given his debut after signing on loan from Blackburn Rovers and Grigg returned up front. Devan Tanton (thigh) missed out completely, while Bailey Hobson and Joe Quigley dropped to the bench, where there were also spots for new boy Harvey Araujo, and youngster Liam Jessop, who both came on in the second-half.

Scarily, the Spireites could have scored more goals and it looked like they could add to their tally every time they attacked. Markanday had two shots towards goal, one blocked and one saved, Chey Dunkley had a dangerous header stopped, and Grigg was denied one-on-one by Filip Marschall.

Ryan Boot remained switched-on to make a terrific reaction save from Kane Hemmings, while Crewe made a triple sub on 37 minutes, which told you everything you need to know about their performance.

Crewe manager Lee Bell would have wanted a strong reaction in the second 45 but they fell further behind when Dobra showed quick feet in the box before calmly finishing after Lewis Gordon slipped him in.

Berry nearly completed his hat-trick with another curling attempt, while Crewe almost pulled a consolation back when Max Conway headed against the crossbar.

Such was Chesterfield’s control, they were able to make four changes by 65 minutes, with Markanday’s legs saved, and Araujo was given his debut after signing on loan from Fulham this week, which also meant a change in formation as they shifted to a three-man defence.

The Spireites have waited six years for their first away day in League Two but it was a memorable one.

Chesterfield: Boot; Daley-Campbell (Jessop, 76), Naylor, Dunkley, Gordon; Oldaker, Banks; Markanday (Jacobs, 55), Dobra (Araujo), 65), Berry (Hobson, 65); Grigg (Quiglet, 66).

Unused subs: Williams, Jones.