Rusty Belper Town are hammered by Stocksbridge Park Steels
The Steels opened the scoring in the 20th minute. Following a quick break, the ball found James Morris and he produced a nice finish past Kieran Preston.
Belper's first sight of goal came two minutes later when Terry Atem's half volley went just over the bar.
On 37 minutes a quick throw-in nearly led to another Stocksbridge goal but from a Morris layoff, Marshall’s shot was wide.
The second goal came a minute into the second half. Half-time substitute Jack Dolman sneaked in at the back post and with what must have been his first touch he volleyed home to make it two.
The points looked like they were staying at Bracken Moor when Belper failed to clear a cross in the 57th minute and after some pinball Marshall half volleyed the ball into the roof of the net.
In the 65th minute Luke Rawson found himself through on goal but he couldn't find a goal against his former club, Ben Townsend saving well with his feet.
With ten minutes remaining, again Belper struggled to clear and Morris had a shot on the turn which was just wide.
Alex O'Connor received a second yellow card in injury time but five minutes of it against ten men was never going to be enough for an under par Belper to recover.
