Recap: Chesterfield concede twice in second-half to fall to defeat against promotion rivals Wrexham
Chesterfield are aiming to get their promotion push back on track when they face promotion rivals Wrexham tonight (7.45pm KO).
The second-placed Spireites are winless in three and are six points behind league leaders Stockport County.
Tonight’s opponents are seventh but will go within three points of Town with a win this evening.
Blues boss Paul Cook has a limited squad to choose from,
Chesterfield v Wrexham: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:44
- FT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Wrexham (7.45pm KO)
- Ollie Palmer heads Wrexham into lead on 57 minutes; scores again on 67 minutes
- (3-4-1-2) Loach; Williams, Grimes, Maguire; Miller, Kellermann, Whelan, Whittle; Mandeville; Asante, Quigley. Subs: Wharton, Kerr, Khan, Rowley, Denton.
- Spireites 2nd; Wrexham 7th
- Three changes for Chesterfield tonight as Maguire, Miller and Whelan replace Kerr, Weston and McCourt
It’s all over
FT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Wrexham
The Spireites played well first-half but didn’t take their chances. Wrexham the better side after the break and they put their opportunities away. Four games without a win for Town. Back-to-back home defeats.
Whelan fires in a free-kick from the left, the ball bobbles around and it cleared off the line. It’s just not been Chesterfield’s night.
Eight minutes added
Still time. 0-2.
There was a delay after the first goal when a flare was thrown onto the pitch.
Final Spireites sub - 85 minutes
Khan comes on for Mandeville.
Second Spireites sub - 80 minutes
Williams comes off and is replaced by Joe Rowley.
First Spireites sub - 75 minutes
Denton replaces Quigley.
0-2.
Looks like Town are preparing a double sub.
Second goal for Wrexham: 0-2
Palmer bundles in from a corner. Loach claims for a foul but it is not given.
BIG chance for Asante!
Maguire’s deep cross from the right is flicked on by Quigley and Asante is free at the far post but he shoots straight at Lainton from a few yards out. It looked like it took him by surprise and he could not get the ball out of his feet.