The Spireites put in a front-foot display in the opening 45 but were denied by some good saves from away goalkeeper Rob Lainton.

But Wrexham regrouped after the break and Ollie Palmer hit a double from close-range to secure the points for the visitors.

The Blues stay second in the league despite the loss.

Chesterfield's players appealed for handball as Wrexham doubled their lead.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the match...

Scott Loach 5

He was untested in the first-half. I could be wrong but on first viewing I thought he should have come for the cross for the first goal. Loach was claiming for a foul/handball for the second goal but his passionate appeals were rejected.

Tyrone Williams 5

Looks to be lacking in confidence at the moment and not as sharp and assertive compared to earlier in the season. He was indecisive in his decision-making at times and he was beaten in the air for the first goal.

Jamie Grimes 6

He was not really tested by Wrexham’s strikers in the first-half in what was a composed opening 45. His performance dipped a bit after the break.

Laurence Maguire 7

Back in the side after missing the last four due to injury and he put in a good showing. He gave the defence more balance and brought the ball out from the back well in the first-half.

Alex Whittle 6

Didn’t quite hit the heights of his previous performances but nonetheless a decent outing.

Liam Mandeville 6

Playing on the right, he was a bright spark in the first-half as he tried to link and create openings. He was snuffed out after the break but never gave up.

Jim Kellermann 6

Looked more at home in the middle of the park. One two misplaced passes but overall he was better than in previous weeks. Played a clever through-ball to Asante in the first-half to create a one-on-one. Kept on going until the final whistle.

Tom Whelan 6

A skillful performance in the first 45. Tested Lainton from the edge of the box in both halves, kept possession well and looked to switch play. Some really nice touches. But, like many of his teammates, found it tough after the break. Corners need some work.

Calvin Miller 6

Came back into the fold and looked bright in patches. One powerful drive from about 20 yards forced Lainton to parry. One run and cut-back to the penalty spot deserved better. One or two touches let him down at times but an encouraging performance in spells.

Akwasi Asante 7

Did everything right but score. Came close to scoring twice in the first-half, including a one-on-one, but was denied by the excellent Lainton. He was denied twice more by Lainton after the break, one of which was a brilliant chance from a couple of yards out. It proved crucial as Wrexham bagged their second soon after. Played well in general.

Joe Quigley 5

Like Saturday, it was not for the lack of effort but he is clearly lacking in confidence at the moment as his wait for his first Spireites goal goes on. Did well to win some headers, but other times his touch let him down as it bounced off him.

Tom Denton 7

Came on for Quigley and did all he could in terms of winning his headers and trying to unsettle the Wrexham defence. Good to see him back on the pitch.

Joe Rowley N/A

Came on for Williams with 10 minutes remaining.

Saidou Khan N/A