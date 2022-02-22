The Spireites were by far the better side in the first-half and deserved to take the lead but could not find a way past goalkeeper Rob Lainton.

Wrexham regrouped after the break and were much-improved and secured the points thanks to a double from Ollie Palmer.

The results means Town are winless in four but remain second in the league, six points behind leaders Stockport County.

Cook said: "It is a tough league, very competitive, at the minute we are a little bit flat. My job is to lift the players and make sure we don’t feel the same going into the next few games.

"A complete performance is 90 minutes but at the minute we are not where we want to be with that.

"We really need our supporters now, they know exactly what we are going through behind the scenes, I think that is obvious.

"We are all feeling that bit of pain but we must stick together to make sure that pain goes away.

"With the suspensions and injuries we have got, it is horrific, but you can't come out and make excuses.

"We have had a couple of bad injuries and that has affected squad morale. They are all very close lads and when you see your mate badly injured of course it affects you.

"I always think that disappointment must be felt and we are feeling it at the minute. That is what drives you on to be more successful.

"At the moment it is not going our way but we have got to take our medicine and get better.”

Cook was pleased with the Blues’ dominant first-half performance as they came close numerous times.

But Chesterfield failed to get going after the break and were undone by two close-range finishes from Palmer, who also missed a sitter with the game goalless.

Coo, who awaits his first win since returning to the club, explained: “In the first-half we were excellent, absolutely terrific. I could not have asked for any more out of the players.

"The only thing that was lacking was probably a goal.

"We were totally dominant against a very good side.

"We caused continuous problems, we had chances but when things are going against you and you don’t take your chances it will come back to bite you and unfortunately it did tonight.

He added: "Unfortunately we did not really start the second-half. Palmer has missed a big chance and then we have succumbed to a goal.

"The second-half was very disappointing.

"The team was probably thrown a bit together after Saturday if truth be known.

"We are in a little bit of a blip at the minute, that is clearly there for everyone to see.

"We have to go away and work and lickk our wounds.”