Recap: Ten-man Chesterfield come from behind to stun Southend United and stay top of National League
The Spireites return to action against Southend United tonight (7.45pm KO).
Paul Cook’s men host the Shrimpers at the Technique Stadium and will be hoping to extend their unbeaten start to the season which has led them to the top of the table.
The visitors are one of the favourites to finish in the play-offs but have had a mixed start so far.
Chesterfield v Southend United: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 23:19
Key Events
- FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Southend United (7.45pm KO)
- Clarke scores opener on 19 minutes; Powell equalises; Banks sent off before HT; Dackers for 1-2 on 46 mins; Quigley for 2-2
- King screamer for 3-2
- Chesterfield unchanged from win against Oldham
- Spireites 1st; Shrimpers 13th
- Minute’s silence for Queen before game
'A great goal on an incredible night' - reaction from Spireites coach after brilliant comeback against Southend
‘A great goal to win an absolutely enthralling game of football,’ is how Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb summed up Jeff King’s brilliant winner in a breathtaking 3-2 comeback win against Southend United.
How the action unfolded
Ten-man Chesterfield produce stunning comeback to beat Southend United to stay top of league
Ten-man Chesterfield produced a stunning comeback, including a superb winner from Jeff King, to beat Southend United 3-2 to stay top of the league and extend their unbeaten start to the season to eight matces.
GET IN THERE!!!!
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Southend United
Where do I start? Wow.
Still top.
Eight unbeaten.
Four straight wins.
Stunning comeback by the 10-man Spireites.
What a noise at full-time.
Another save!
Covolan stops a header from Lomas from a cross. My heart can’t take this.
Six minutes added
Gulp.
Great save!
By Covolan to deny Powell. Phew.
Final Spireites sub - 84 minutes
Maguire on, Horton off.
82 minutes
You would not think it was Chesterfield who had 10-men here, full of energy and playing so well.
Perhaps just had a let off, though, with Horton maybe lucky not to give away a penalty after Powell went down in the area.
3-2.
WHAT A GOOOOAAALLL!!! 3-2
KING!!!
WHAT IS HAPPENING!!!
The full-back cuts inside and unleashes a rocket which swerved all over the place before hitting the underside of the crossbar and going in. The Technique erupts. The 10-man Spireites have turned this one around. 3-2.
Spireites sub - 68 minutes
Clarke off, Ucehgbulam on.