Jack Clarke put the Spireites ahead but Callum Powell cancelled it out and then Ollie Banks was sent off before half-time.

Debutant Marcus Dacker scored within a minute of the re-start, but Town turned the game on its head thanks to goals from Joe Quigley and Jeff King.

The win keeps the Blues top of the table and unbeaten after eight games.

Joe Quigley in action against Southend United. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings from the match...

Lucas Covolan 7

Made two vital close-range stops late on which helped secure the victory. Could he have done better with Southend’s first goal? Seemed to squirm away from him. Perhaps a bit harsh but I would need to see it again.

Jeff King 8

The matchwinner. A goal worthy of winning any game. The full-back collected the ball a long way out, cut inside, and unleashed a rocket into the top corner via the crossbar. It was an unbelievable strike that lifted the roof off the Technique. It was his third of the season.

Tyrone Williams 7

A solid defensive performance. His composure on the ball, especially in the first-half when he picked out some nice passes when under pressure, was particularly impressive.

Jamie Grimes 6

He found it tough against Southend’s pacey attackers Powell and Dan Mooney, the latter pouncing on a heavy touch by the centre-back to go through one-on-one but he slipped it wide. There were a couple of other iffy moments as well.

Branden Horton 6

The left-back started well enough and was steady in the first-half. An early mistake after the break led to Southend’s second goal and he was guilty of giving the ball away a few times after that. Perhaps luckk not to have given a penalty away late on. Subbed off with eight minutes remaining.

Ollie Banks 6

He probably wasn’t having as much of an impact on the game as he would have liked against an opposition midfield who were quick to surround him, and then he was sent off before half-time for a tackle around the edge of his box on Scott-Morriss. It was a tackle out of desperation. My initial feeling was he might be in danger of a red. Have to see it back but not sure an appeal will be successful.

Darren Oldaker 8

Guilty of giving away possession at times in the first 45 – very much unlike him – but showed great grit and determination when Chesterfield went down to 10-men and helped swing their game back in their favour. Top energy levels.

Liam Mandeville 7

Grabbed an assist for Chesterfield’s opener, cutting the ball back neatly into the path of Clarke. Came close to scoring just before half-time as well. As always, he put in a hell of a shift.

Jack Clarke 7

Scored the first goal – his first since December. It was a well-taken one as well, swivelling and finishing accurately from inside the area. Some other nice encouraging bits of play. Tired in the second-half and was replaced with 22 minutes remaining.

Calvin Miller 7

Gave a bright account of himself here in the 60 minutes he played with some direct wing play and smart passes. Set up Quigley for a goal in the opening 45 but it was ruled offside. Came off as Town tweaked the system.

Joe Quigley 8

My man of the match. There were a few ‘nearly’ moments in the first 45 but they didn’t quite come off for him. But he kept on going and got his rewards with an excellent solo goal out of nothing to make it 2-2. He grew in confidence and looked 10-feet tall as he bossed the Southend defence for the remainder of the game.

Tim Akinola 7

Had a real positive impact off the bench for the last 30 minutes in place of Miller. He can claim an assist for King’s wonder strike, and stopped a very dangerous counter-attack late on among other good things.

Jesurun Uchegbulam 7

Another one who made a big impression as a sub, coming on for Clarke for the last 20. His pace got Town up the pitch and he chased everything down. The Southend defence did not know what to do with him.

Laurence Maguire N/A