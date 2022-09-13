Chesterfield led 1-0 and then trailed 1-2 and were down to 10-men, but somehow managed to swing the scoreline back the otherway despite Ollie Banks’ red card.

Joe Quigley’s solo goal made it 2-2 before King’s thunderbolt put Town ahead again.

The victory means they stay top of the league and remain unbeaten after eight games.

Chesterfield beat Southend United 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Webb said: "It was an incredible night, I think it is great that everyone, now and then, goes through those nights. It is such a great feeling to win like that, but you don’t want too many of them!

"It is nice sometimes to have those games, in hindsight, to go down the pub now and talk about rather than a scrappy 1-0.

“To have those games where there are not enough words to explain the emotion that everyone went through is great for everyone.

"Everyone will go to work tomorrow and it will give everyone a lift.

“It could be one of those games at the end of the season where we all go ‘remember that Southend game.’”

When asked by the DT how they turned it around, Wenbb explained: "We made a couple of subs and tactical tweaks but ultimately it was down to the players on the pitch.

"Whether it is Manchester City winning the Premier League or us doing well, you need a bit of everything, you need someone to make a tackle and go the extra yard.

"I think you saw the belief when we equalised, it wasn’t let’s just take a point, it was let’s go for it.

"We have got a real wave of enthusiasm and positivity around the place at the minute and long may it continue.”

King’s long-range winner had the Technique bouncing on a memorable night under the lights.

"It was fantastic,” Webb said of King’s winner. “What is good with Jeff is he is so enthusiastic. When it leaves his foot, it looks like it is going over the bar and it just dips and that is his weaker. A great goal to win an absolutely enthralling game of football.”

The comeback was on when Quigley ran at the Southend defence and slotted in.

On Quigley, Webb said: “Even if he does not score tonight, his work-rate and effort for the team was fantastic. He really gave their three centre-halves a tough time. Nobody deserved it more than him.”

Banks was given his marching orders just before half-time with the scoreline level at 1-1.

Webb said: "We have not watched anything back yet. All I know is that I am pretty sure that the fourth official advised it being a red. I did not know that was a rule. That is something for us as a club to ask and find out. It is an interesting one.