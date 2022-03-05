Recap: Chesterfield pegged back twice by Southend United as visitors score late equaliser

Chesterfield host Southend United today in the National League (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 4:56 pm
Chesterfield v Southend United - live updates.

The Spireites are second in the table, three points behind leaders Stockport County.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Southend are 12 points off the play-offs but are in great form after going 11 games unbeaten in the league.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will provide you with all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Southend United: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 18:03

  • FT: Chesterfield 2 v 2 Southend United (3pm KO)
  • Jeff King scores stunner from distance on 10 minutes; Sam Dalby scores penalty after half-time; Calvin Miller heads Town back in front on 78 minutes
  • One change for Chesterfield as Curtis Weston replaces Saidou Khan
  • (4-3-2-1) Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Weston, Kellermann; Mandeville, Whelan, Miller; Asante. Subs: Minter, Williams, Kerr, Rowley, Quigley.
  • Spireites 2nd and won last two
  • Southend 12th and unbeaten in 11 in league
  • Town have beaten Shrimpers twice already this season
Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 18:03

REACTION

SOUTHEND REACTION: Paul Cook: 'It could prove to be a good point at end of season'

Paul Cook says Chesterfield’s draw against Southend United could prove to be a ‘good point’ despite conceding a late equaliser.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:54

Full-time

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 2 Southend United

Probably a fair result.

Reaction to follow.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:50

Big chance!

For Chesterfield.

King delivers a great free-kick from the right, not sure who got the final touch but the header goes just over.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:47

Six minutes added

2-2.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:46

Goal for Southend: 2-2

Kerr slices a cross into his own net. 2-2. 89 minutes.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:43

Final Spireites sub - 87 minutes

Miller off, Kerr on.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:42

Off the bar!

Rowley runs at his man in the box and crashes a fierce shot against the crossbar! So close!

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:40

Big let off

A mistake at the back lets Powell in one-on-one but he curls it wide. Phew.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:39

Almost 3-1

Big chance for Quigley be lofts the ball over the bar following a fast, low cross from Rowley.

82 played, 2-1.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:36

GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 2-1

MILLER!!!

His first goal for Chesterfield. He glances home King’s cross with his head into the bottom corner. 2-1.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
ChesterfieldSpireitesNational LeagueSouthend