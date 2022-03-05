Recap: Chesterfield pegged back twice by Southend United as visitors score late equaliser
Chesterfield host Southend United today in the National League (3pm KO).
The Spireites are second in the table, three points behind leaders Stockport County.
Southend are 12 points off the play-offs but are in great form after going 11 games unbeaten in the league.
Chesterfield v Southend United: LIVE UPDATES
- FT: Chesterfield 2 v 2 Southend United (3pm KO)
- Jeff King scores stunner from distance on 10 minutes; Sam Dalby scores penalty after half-time; Calvin Miller heads Town back in front on 78 minutes
- One change for Chesterfield as Curtis Weston replaces Saidou Khan
- (4-3-2-1) Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Weston, Kellermann; Mandeville, Whelan, Miller; Asante. Subs: Minter, Williams, Kerr, Rowley, Quigley.
- Spireites 2nd and won last two
- Southend 12th and unbeaten in 11 in league
- Town have beaten Shrimpers twice already this season
Full-time
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 2 Southend United
Probably a fair result.
Reaction to follow.
Big chance!
For Chesterfield.
King delivers a great free-kick from the right, not sure who got the final touch but the header goes just over.
Six minutes added
2-2.
Goal for Southend: 2-2
Kerr slices a cross into his own net. 2-2. 89 minutes.
Final Spireites sub - 87 minutes
Miller off, Kerr on.
Off the bar!
Rowley runs at his man in the box and crashes a fierce shot against the crossbar! So close!
Big let off
A mistake at the back lets Powell in one-on-one but he curls it wide. Phew.
Almost 3-1
Big chance for Quigley be lofts the ball over the bar following a fast, low cross from Rowley.
82 played, 2-1.
GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 2-1
MILLER!!!
His first goal for Chesterfield. He glances home King’s cross with his head into the bottom corner. 2-1.