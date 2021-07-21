LiveRecap: Goals from Liam Mandeville, Danny Rowe and Nathan Tyson hand Chesterfield first win of pre-season against Matlock Town

The Spireites play their second pre-season game tonight against Matlock Town (7.30pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 9:27 pm
Matlock v Chesterfield - live updates.
Matlock v Chesterfield - live updates.

Chesterfield lost 3-2 at Alfreton Town on Saturday in their first summer outing and this evening will allow the squad to get some more much-needed minutes ticked off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There will be a minute’s applause before kick-off for the legendary Ernie Moss who died last week.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will have all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay tuned.

Matlock Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 21:26

  • FT: Matlock Town 1 v 3 Chesterfield (7.30pm KO)
  • Mandeville gives Spireites third minute lead
  • Byrne equalises with excellent free-kick
  • Rowe puts Blues back ahead with great strike before HT, Tyson adds late third
  • First-half XI: Loach, Grimes, Gunning, Maguire; King, Oyeleke, McCourt, Mandeville, Whittle; Payne, Rowe.
  • Second pre-season friendly for Spireites
  • Minute’s applause before game for Ernie Moss
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 21:26

It’s all over

FT: Matlock Town 1 v 3 Chesterfield

Mandeville, Rowe and Tyson on the scoresheet.

Some good goals and more minutes in the tank.

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 21:21

GOALLL: 1-3

TYSON!

A brilliant lung-busting run from Khan who carried the ball from his own half, beat a man and then played it to Tyson who buried it in off the crossbar. Final minutes here.

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 21:08

15 to go

Another trialist has come on. He looks young. Attacking midfielder. Other centre mid trialist has gone to right centre-back.

Spireites still lead 2-1.

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 21:01

65 mins

Early days but central midfield trialist has shown some nice touches so far. Spireites still lead 2-1.

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 20:54

62 mins

Good reaction save from Chesterfield trialist goalkeeper to stop Egerton’s close-range header. 1-2.

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 20:51

And more subs - 58 mins

King and Payne off, Rowley and Denton on.

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 20:48

More subs - 55 mins

Khan and another trialist replace Mandeville and McCourt.

Trialist appears to be a central midfield player.

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 20:43

Three half-time subs

Miller and Tyson replace Whittle and Rowe at the break.

Trialist goalkeeper also replaces Loach. A different trialist from the one who played Saturday.

Back underway in the second-half.

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 20:23

Half-time

Matlock 1 v 2 Chesterfield

Spireites goals coming from Mandeville and Rowe. Byrne with a well-taken free-kick for the hosts.

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 20:23

GOOOAALLL: 1-2

Danny Rowe is back!

Payne holds the ball up on the edge of the box and he lays it off for Rowe who thunders it in off the crossbar.

1-2.

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 20:22

Chance

For Chesterfield right on half-time. Rowe beat the offside trap and played the ball into the path of Mandeville who scooped the ball over the bar. 1-1.

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 20:15

Close!

McCourt’s blocked shot falls into the path of Mandeville on the right who delivers a cross and Rowe heads narrowly over. 1-1.

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 20:11

Goal for Matlock: 1-1

Alex Byrne curls in a free-kick from the edge of the box. Nice strike. 38 mins.

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 20:08

36 mins

Joe Rowley and Saidou Khan have both just gone down the tunnel so perhaps we could see them after the break.

Still 0-1.

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 19:59

Drinks break - 25 mins

Loach parries a fierce drive from Ubechegulam. Drinks break now taking place on 25 minutes. 0-1.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
ChesterfieldDanny Rowe