LiveRecap: Goals from Liam Mandeville, Danny Rowe and Nathan Tyson hand Chesterfield first win of pre-season against Matlock Town
The Spireites play their second pre-season game tonight against Matlock Town (7.30pm KO).
Chesterfield lost 3-2 at Alfreton Town on Saturday in their first summer outing and this evening will allow the squad to get some more much-needed minutes ticked off.
There will be a minute’s applause before kick-off for the legendary Ernie Moss who died last week.
- FT: Matlock Town 1 v 3 Chesterfield (7.30pm KO)
- Mandeville gives Spireites third minute lead
- Byrne equalises with excellent free-kick
- Rowe puts Blues back ahead with great strike before HT, Tyson adds late third
- First-half XI: Loach, Grimes, Gunning, Maguire; King, Oyeleke, McCourt, Mandeville, Whittle; Payne, Rowe.
- Second pre-season friendly for Spireites
- Minute’s applause before game for Ernie Moss
It’s all over
FT: Matlock Town 1 v 3 Chesterfield
Mandeville, Rowe and Tyson on the scoresheet.
Some good goals and more minutes in the tank.
GOALLL: 1-3
TYSON!
A brilliant lung-busting run from Khan who carried the ball from his own half, beat a man and then played it to Tyson who buried it in off the crossbar. Final minutes here.
15 to go
Another trialist has come on. He looks young. Attacking midfielder. Other centre mid trialist has gone to right centre-back.
Spireites still lead 2-1.
Early days but central midfield trialist has shown some nice touches so far. Spireites still lead 2-1.
Good reaction save from Chesterfield trialist goalkeeper to stop Egerton’s close-range header. 1-2.
And more subs - 58 mins
King and Payne off, Rowley and Denton on.
More subs - 55 mins
Khan and another trialist replace Mandeville and McCourt.
Trialist appears to be a central midfield player.
Three half-time subs
Miller and Tyson replace Whittle and Rowe at the break.
Trialist goalkeeper also replaces Loach. A different trialist from the one who played Saturday.
Back underway in the second-half.
Half-time
Matlock 1 v 2 Chesterfield
Spireites goals coming from Mandeville and Rowe. Byrne with a well-taken free-kick for the hosts.
GOOOAALLL: 1-2
Danny Rowe is back!
Payne holds the ball up on the edge of the box and he lays it off for Rowe who thunders it in off the crossbar.
1-2.
For Chesterfield right on half-time. Rowe beat the offside trap and played the ball into the path of Mandeville who scooped the ball over the bar. 1-1.
McCourt’s blocked shot falls into the path of Mandeville on the right who delivers a cross and Rowe heads narrowly over. 1-1.
Goal for Matlock: 1-1
Alex Byrne curls in a free-kick from the edge of the box. Nice strike. 38 mins.
Joe Rowley and Saidou Khan have both just gone down the tunnel so perhaps we could see them after the break.
Still 0-1.
Drinks break - 25 mins
Loach parries a fierce drive from Ubechegulam. Drinks break now taking place on 25 minutes. 0-1.