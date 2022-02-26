Recap: Paul Cook secures his first Chesterfield win as Spireites edge out Yeovil Town thanks to Jim Kellermann's superb goal

Chesterfield entertain Yeovil Town at the Technique Stadium today (5.20pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 7:18 pm
Chesterfield v Yeovil Town - live updates.

The Spireites are without a win in four games and Paul Cook is still searching for his first victory as manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Yeovil Town are 13th in the league table and will be out for revenge after the Blues won 2-0 at Huish Park in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Our reporter Liam Norclfife is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Yeovil Town: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 20:49

  • FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Yeovil Town (5.20pm KO)
  • Jim Kellermann's half-volley gives Spireites lead just before half-time
  • One change for Chesterfield as Jeff King returns from suspension to replace Tyrone Williams.
  • Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Asante, Miller; Quigley. Subs: Kerr, Williams, Khan, Rowley, Denton.
  • Spireites 2nd; Glovers 13th
Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 20:49

RATINGS

Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield player ratings from narrow win against Yeovil Town

Jim Kellermann’s brilliant first-half strike against Yeovil Town gave Chesterfield their first win in five games.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 20:15

REACTION

YEOVL REACTION: Paul Cook delighted with 'much-needed' win for Chesterfield

Paul Cook secured his first win since returning to Chesterfield and said it was ‘much-needed’ as the Spireites edged out Yeovil Town.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 19:15

Full-time

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Yeovil Town

Paul Cook’s first win.

It was scrappy but they all count.

Reaction to come.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 19:10

Four minutes added

1-0.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 19:08

Second Spireites sub - 89 minutes

Asante off, Khan on.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 19:05

Five to go

1-0.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 19:02

Chance

Mandeville presses and wins the ball back on the edge of the Yeovil box. He plays a one-two with Asante and then has a shot at goal but it is blocked and the ball runs through to Smith in the Yeovil net.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 18:58

More control

Chesterfield have had more control this half but they need to be wary of the Yeovil counter.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 18:51

20 to go

1-0.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 18:50

Town pressure

Asante’s shot from close-range is blocked and goes behind for a corner. It was a nice pass by Whelan to find him in space.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Paul CookChesterfieldSpireitesTechnique StadiumBlues