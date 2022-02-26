Recap: Paul Cook secures his first Chesterfield win as Spireites edge out Yeovil Town thanks to Jim Kellermann's superb goal
Chesterfield entertain Yeovil Town at the Technique Stadium today (5.20pm KO).
The Spireites are without a win in four games and Paul Cook is still searching for his first victory as manager.
Yeovil Town are 13th in the league table and will be out for revenge after the Blues won 2-0 at Huish Park in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.
Our reporter Liam Norclfife is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Yeovil Town: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 20:49
- FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Yeovil Town (5.20pm KO)
- Jim Kellermann's half-volley gives Spireites lead just before half-time
- One change for Chesterfield as Jeff King returns from suspension to replace Tyrone Williams.
- Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Asante, Miller; Quigley. Subs: Kerr, Williams, Khan, Rowley, Denton.
- Spireites 2nd; Glovers 13th
Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield player ratings from narrow win against Yeovil Town
Jim Kellermann’s brilliant first-half strike against Yeovil Town gave Chesterfield their first win in five games.
YEOVL REACTION: Paul Cook delighted with 'much-needed' win for Chesterfield
Paul Cook secured his first win since returning to Chesterfield and said it was ‘much-needed’ as the Spireites edged out Yeovil Town.
Full-time
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Yeovil Town
Paul Cook’s first win.
It was scrappy but they all count.
Reaction to come.
Four minutes added
1-0.
Second Spireites sub - 89 minutes
Asante off, Khan on.
Five to go
1-0.
Mandeville presses and wins the ball back on the edge of the Yeovil box. He plays a one-two with Asante and then has a shot at goal but it is blocked and the ball runs through to Smith in the Yeovil net.
More control
Chesterfield have had more control this half but they need to be wary of the Yeovil counter.
1-0.
Town pressure
Asante’s shot from close-range is blocked and goes behind for a corner. It was a nice pass by Whelan to find him in space.