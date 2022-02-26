Jim Kellermann's superb goal was enough for Chesterfield to beat Yeovil Town 1-0.

In a scrappy encounter, Jim Kellermann’s superb swerving half-volley from the edge of the box before half-time was the difference.

The result keeps the Spireites second in the table, six points behind leaders Stockport County.

"Great credit to the lads, they found a way to win,” Cook said.

"After all the results went against us today, kicking-off at 5.20pm was always difficult because everyone is waiting for us to slip-up and today the players have gone ‘no, we are not.’

“We are still fighting and we still believe we can get where we want to be. We are not lying down, today we stood up and got three points and I am delighted for everybody.

“That has put a win on the board that was much-needed.

“There is still a lot of football to be played, no presents are handed out in February and March, that is for sure.”

Yeovil were the better side in the opening 45 but were denied by a point-blank save from Scott Loach from Luke Wilkinson’s header and Tom Knowles hit the crossbar moments before Kellermann gave Town the lead.

Cook said: "Yeovil were excellent in the first-half, they were well better than us. We were second best all over the pitch.

"We did not give the supporters anything to shout about in the first-half but I thought in the second-half we helped the occasion become a win with our honesty and work ethic.

"I thought we played well in the second-half, I was really pleased.

"I thought we grew into the game, we were a lot more solid, we did not give stupid free-kicks away like we did in the first-half.

"We tried to gain control of the game. Unfortunately we could not get the second goal which would have helped calm everyone in the stadium.