Yeovil Town manager Darren Sarll.

The Glovers were the best team in the first-half and came close to taking the lead but Scott Loach expertly tipped over Luke Wilkinson’s close-range header.

Tom Knowles crashed a shot against the woodwork just before Jim Kellermann’s excellent opener and former Spireite Adi Yussuf had a glorious chance to equalise after the break.

“I thought we were dominant in the first-half,” Sarll said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When we miss the chances that we miss, it just puts an unbelievable pressure on the back four to be faultless.

"The organisation was not right for the goal. To concede in that manner was disappointing. I thought we should have been two-nil up at the time.

“To come away to Chesterfield after the schedule that we have had, and to only concede the one mistake, would normally mean you win the game, but the biggest disappointment is we don’t take those chances in the first-half.”

Defeat for Yeovil leaves the Glovers 13th in the table.

He added: "Wilkinson has had a brilliant chance in the first-half, he played well, but he has got to take that chance. Adi had a brilliant chance in the second-half, Knowles hits the bar, we had a plethora of chances.

"There are lots to be pleased with but I am angry and frustrated for them because the commitment to getting it right is there but they probably just need a little bit of help.

"That is why centre-forwards get the most amount of money, that is why Chesterfield bought our one (Joe Quigley) for six-figures because they are supposed to score goals. I thought Joe played well today.