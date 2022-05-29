Recap: Chesterfield suffer play-off heartache against Solihull Moors

Solihull finished third in the table so they have home advantage in this one-legged tie at the Armco Arena.
The Spireites, who finished seventh, beat Halifax 2-1 in midweek in the elimination round to book their place in the semi-finals.
The winner will play Grimsby Town, who beat Wrexham in a thriller on Saturday, in the final on June 5 at the London Stadium.
The match will go to extra time and penalties if needed.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Solihull Moors v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
- FT: Solihull Moors 3 v 1 Chesterfield (12.30pm KO)
- Joe Quigley puts Town in front on eight minutes; Andrew Dallas makes it 1-1 on 15; Alex Gudger for 2-1 on 35
- Callum Howe heads in from corner for 3-1 on 60 minutes
- (4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Williams, Grimes, Maguire, Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Khan, Miller; Quigley. Subs: Whittle, McCourt, Rowley, Denton, Tyson.
- One change for Chesterfield as Joe Quigley replaces the absent Danny Rowe
- Play-off semi-final; Winner plays Grimsby Town in final
- Solihull finished 3rd; Spireites 7th
Full-time
FT: Solihull Moors 3 v 1 Chesterfield A game too far for the Spireites. They gave it everything but just fell short.
Reaction coming up.
Five minutes added
3-1.
McDonnell claws away Miller’s deep cross/shot at the far post.
Four minutes to go, it looks like Town’s season is going to end here.
Chesterfield
Are having lots of possession but they can’t break down Solihull at the moment.
Town make their final sub, Denton replaces Mandeville.
Eight minutes remaining, 3-1.
Quigley
Gets on the end of Whelan’s cross from the right but it was a soft header. Easy save.
Another save from Loach
This time to deny sub Newton, who had raced clear. Town still in this one...but they need a goal...and quickly.
Attendance:
4,026. A record crowd for the hosts.
Town penalty claim
King wants a penalty after going down in the box, claiming he was clipped. Rowley the drags a shot wide.
3-1, 70 minutes.