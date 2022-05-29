Recap: Chesterfield suffer play-off heartache against Solihull Moors

Chesterfield travel to Solihull Moors in the National League play-off semi-final today (12.30pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 2:25 pm

Solihull finished third in the table so they have home advantage in this one-legged tie at the Armco Arena.

The Spireites, who finished seventh, beat Halifax 2-1 in midweek in the elimination round to book their place in the semi-finals.

The winner will play Grimsby Town, who beat Wrexham in a thriller on Saturday, in the final on June 5 at the London Stadium.

Solihull Moors v Chesterfield - live updates.

The match will go to extra time and penalties if needed.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Solihull Moors v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 16:06

  • FT: Solihull Moors 3 v 1 Chesterfield (12.30pm KO)
  • Joe Quigley puts Town in front on eight minutes; Andrew Dallas makes it 1-1 on 15; Alex Gudger for 2-1 on 35
  • Callum Howe heads in from corner for 3-1 on 60 minutes
  • (4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Williams, Grimes, Maguire, Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Khan, Miller; Quigley. Subs: Whittle, McCourt, Rowley, Denton, Tyson.
  • One change for Chesterfield as Joe Quigley replaces the absent Danny Rowe
  • Play-off semi-final; Winner plays Grimsby Town in final
  • Solihull finished 3rd; Spireites 7th
Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 16:06

RATINGS

Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield player ratings from play-off defeat to Solihull Moors

Chesterfield lost 3-1 to Solihull Moors in the play-off semi-final on Sunday.

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 15:31

REACTION

'Painful' - Chesterfield's play-off defeat 'difficult to take', says Paul Cook after loss to Solihull Moors

Paul Cook said Chesterfield’s play-off defeat to Solihull Moors was ‘painful’ and ‘difficult to take.’

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 14:25

Full-time

FT: Solihull Moors 3 v 1 Chesterfield A game too far for the Spireites. They gave it everything but just fell short.

Reaction coming up.

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 14:19

Five minutes added

3-1.

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 14:16

Close!

McDonnell claws away Miller’s deep cross/shot at the far post.

Four minutes to go, it looks like Town’s season is going to end here.

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 14:11

Chesterfield

Are having lots of possession but they can’t break down Solihull at the moment.

Town make their final sub, Denton replaces Mandeville.

Eight minutes remaining, 3-1.

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 14:05

Quigley

Gets on the end of Whelan’s cross from the right but it was a soft header. Easy save.

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 14:03

Another save from Loach

This time to deny sub Newton, who had raced clear. Town still in this one...but they need a goal...and quickly.

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 14:02

Attendance:

4,026. A record crowd for the hosts.

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 13:59

Town penalty claim

King wants a penalty after going down in the box, claiming he was clipped. Rowley the drags a shot wide.

3-1, 70 minutes.

