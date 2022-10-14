Recap: Chesterfield secure place in FA Cup first round with victory at ninth tier Anstey Nomads
Chesterfield will be hoping to avoid an FA Cup shock against ninth tier side Anstey Nomads today (12.30pm KO).
The Spireites travel to the Leicestershire club, the lowest ranked team still left in the competition, for this fourth qualifying round clash.
Town have lost their last three so they will be keen to get back to winning ways.
A defeat would be VERY embarrassing.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and willl provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Anstey Nomads v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- FT: Anstey Nomads 0 v 3 Chesterfield (12.30pm KO)
- Dobra heads in King’s cross after 10 minutes; Asante doubles lead; Tshimanga for 0-3
- FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie
- Anstey play in ninth tier and are lowest ranked team in competition
- Spireites XI (4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; King, Cook, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Oldaker; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra,;Quigley. Subs: Chadwick, Williams, Whelan. Cooper, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
How the action unfolded
Chesterfield avoid FA Cup shock with comfortable win against Anstey Nomads - how it happened
Chesterfield booked their place in the FA Cup first round after a comfortable 3-0 win against battling ninth tier side Anstey Nomads.
It’s all over: 0-3
FT: Anstey Nomads 0 v 3 Chesterfield
The Spireites avoid a cup shock and go into the hat for the first round draw.
Goals from Dobra, Asante and Tshimanga.
First win in four.
Credit to the hosts who never stopped battling.
Reaction coming up.
Four minutes added
0-3.
Final sub - 87 minutes
Quigley off, Whelan on.
GOOOAAALLL!! 0-3
TSHIMANGA!
Chesterfield lead 3-0.
Tshimanga turns the ball home from close-range from Mandeville’s cross.
Chance for Anstey
But Scanlon heads straight at Fitzsimons from six yards out after a long throw.
The Nomads are digging in and have won a few corners but it looks like Town will see this one out.
0-2.
Great save
Another superb stop from Fitzsimons to stop Reeve’s shot from the edge of the box finding the top corner.
For Chesterfield’s Cook for a late challenge.
Shot from Cooper
Deflects wide after the sub lets fly from about 20 yards. Corner to Town.
63 minutes on the clock.