Dobra was back in the side after six weeks out with an ankle injury and he headed in the opener after 10 minutes before coming off at half-time.

Akwasi Asante doubled the lead before half-time and then substitute Kabongo Tshimanga added a third late on to book Town’s place in the first round.

"I am just a little bit disappointed with Dobs if I am honest because I just don’t feel he looks fit,” Cook said.

Paul Cook.

"I felt he was limping a bit, he has been out now for six or seven weeks now, he has come off at half-time with probably a tight hamstring.

"We need our big players, he is one of our big players, he brings a calmness, a quality in the last third, which is really important at this level, so that is a disappointing thing for me because as a club going forward you have got to trust your players.

"Unfortunately for us Dobs is one of those characters that won’t tell you the truth. In Dobs’ world he is fit. I know Dobs and I only have to watch Dobs for five minutes to know whether he is fit or not. By the way, he still brings quality to any football game, we just want him fully fit, smiling and enjoying his football.”

There was a debut for Bailey Clements and a first start for Mike Jones, while Branden Horton and Ollie Banks were both rested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a comfortable victory overall but Ross Fitzsimons did have to make two smart saves.

But, in the end, Cook said it was ‘job done.’

"You are in a no-win situation when you come to these grounds,” Cook explained.

"The reason we are live on the tele is not because they want us to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have come here as a big club and I thought we conducted ourselves very well.

"I thought we had some really good performances on the pitch today.”

Anstey battled well throughout and the ninth tier side can hold their heads up high.

Cook added: "It was always going to be a difficult game for us, every throw-in goes in your box, it is a tight pitch and they can carry a lot of physicality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew we would have spells in the game where we would have to defend, probably not as many spells as you would suggest, certainly in the second-half they had a period of 10 minutes where we went two up front and we lost control of midfield a little bit.

"It was a great day for their football club and I thought they did it really so great credit to them.”

The win secures Chesterfield’s place in Monday’s first round draw and Cook is hoping to get an attractive tie.

"It was a good day because we wanted to be in the first round,” he told the DT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are some great ties for us, especially the local ones, everybody knows our bread and butter is the league, but I can guarantee that there will be some clubs in our league who wlll be knocked out of this competition today.