How we rated each Chesterfield player in FA Cup win against Anstey Nomads
Chesterfield secured their place in the FA Cup first round with a hard-fought 3-0 win against Anstey Nomads.
The Spireites led 2-0 at half-time after goals from Armando Dobra and Akwasi Asante.
Kabongo Tshimanga grabbed a third late on to ensure they were not on the end of a cup shock.
Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings…
Most Popular
Ross Fitzsimons 8
A clean sheet and two excellent, vital saves at crucial points in the game. The first one was a particularly good reaction save from point-blank range just after the Spireites had taken the lead.
Jeff King 7
Created the first goal with a clever dinked cross which Dobra headed home. Came close to scoring himself but Conrad Logan tipped his shot onto the post after he raced through on goal.
Joe Cook 6
Calm and composed in the main. Had his hands full with lively striker Michael Reeve at times. Booked for a late challenge. Some more important minutes for him.
Jamie Grimes 6
An improved performance after a difficult few weeks. The ball came into Chesterfield’s box a lot from throw-ins and set-pieces and he dealt with most things.
Bailey Clements 6
A debut for the left-back who signed in the summer. Gave the ball away a few times but was steady enough.
Darren Oldaker 7
Looked nice and refreshed after being rested last weekend. Cut open the Anstey defence with a couple of lovely passes in the first-half.
Mike Jones 6
A first start for him. Showed his experience in central midfield. A cool head.
Liam Mandeville 8
Celebrated his new contract with two assists. He found Asante in the box for the second goal and created the third for Tshimanga with a low cross. He also played a part in the opener after linking up with King down the right.
Akwasi Asante 7
Took his goal really well, holding off his marker in the box before finding the bottom corner. An extra mark for his well-taken goal. Subbed off just before the hour.
Armando Dobra 7
His first appearance in six weeks due to injury. Scored the opener with a header from King’s cross. He picked up some intelligent positions and caused lots of problems. But unfortunately he went off at half-time with a hamstring issue.
Joe Quigley 6
The striker had a big chance to get on the scoresheet in the first-half but his shot hit the crossbar. Would have liked to have seen him have more chances. Subbed off late on.
George Cooper 6
Replaced Dobra at half-time. Came close to scoring just before Tshimanga did make it three-nil.
Kabongo Tshimanga 7
Scored his fourth goal of the season, which have all come off the bench, late on here with a close-range finish after replacing Asante. An extra mark for his goal.
Tom Whelan N/A
Replaced Quigley late on.