The Spireites led 2-0 at half-time after goals from Armando Dobra and Akwasi Asante.

Kabongo Tshimanga grabbed a third late on to ensure they were not on the end of a cup shock.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings…

Akwasi Asante scored in Chesterfield's win against Anstey Nomads. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Ross Fitzsimons 8

A clean sheet and two excellent, vital saves at crucial points in the game. The first one was a particularly good reaction save from point-blank range just after the Spireites had taken the lead.

Jeff King 7

Created the first goal with a clever dinked cross which Dobra headed home. Came close to scoring himself but Conrad Logan tipped his shot onto the post after he raced through on goal.

Joe Cook 6

Calm and composed in the main. Had his hands full with lively striker Michael Reeve at times. Booked for a late challenge. Some more important minutes for him.

Jamie Grimes 6

An improved performance after a difficult few weeks. The ball came into Chesterfield’s box a lot from throw-ins and set-pieces and he dealt with most things.

Bailey Clements 6

A debut for the left-back who signed in the summer. Gave the ball away a few times but was steady enough.

Darren Oldaker 7

Looked nice and refreshed after being rested last weekend. Cut open the Anstey defence with a couple of lovely passes in the first-half.

Mike Jones 6

A first start for him. Showed his experience in central midfield. A cool head.

Liam Mandeville 8

Celebrated his new contract with two assists. He found Asante in the box for the second goal and created the third for Tshimanga with a low cross. He also played a part in the opener after linking up with King down the right.

Akwasi Asante 7

Took his goal really well, holding off his marker in the box before finding the bottom corner. An extra mark for his well-taken goal. Subbed off just before the hour.

Armando Dobra 7

His first appearance in six weeks due to injury. Scored the opener with a header from King’s cross. He picked up some intelligent positions and caused lots of problems. But unfortunately he went off at half-time with a hamstring issue.

Joe Quigley 6

The striker had a big chance to get on the scoresheet in the first-half but his shot hit the crossbar. Would have liked to have seen him have more chances. Subbed off late on.

George Cooper 6

Replaced Dobra at half-time. Came close to scoring just before Tshimanga did make it three-nil.

Kabongo Tshimanga 7

Scored his fourth goal of the season, which have all come off the bench, late on here with a close-range finish after replacing Asante. An extra mark for his goal.

Tom Whelan N/A