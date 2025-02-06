Live

Recap: Chesterfield hammer Doncaster Rovers | John Fleck taken to hospital pre-match

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 21:54 BST
Chesterfield v Doncaster Rovers - live updates.
Chesterfield host neighbours Doncaster Rovers in an exciting-looking clash tonight (7.45pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 4 v 1 Doncaster Rovers: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

Thu, 06 Feb, 2025, 21:53 BST

FT: 5-2!

FT: Chesterfield 5 v 2 Doncaster Rovers

Pepple (2), Duffy and Olakigbe all score their first goals for the Blues in a memorable win as they do the double over the visitors. Banks added another. Gap to the play-offs reduced to five points ahead of this weekend's fixtures. More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Thu, 06 Feb, 2025, 21:52 BST

GOOOAAALLLL!!! 5-2

BANKS!!!

Banks adds a fifth after pouncing on a slip at the back.

Thu, 06 Feb, 2025, 21:52 BST

Goal for Rovers: 4-2

From a corner. Possible own goal.

Thu, 06 Feb, 2025, 21:46 BST

Five minutes added

4-1.

Thu, 06 Feb, 2025, 21:46 BST

Big chance for Sharp

Sharp lashes over from a couple of yards. The home fans enjoyed that one.

Thu, 06 Feb, 2025, 21:44 BST

Chance for Donny

But Sheckleford blocks from Ennis at the back post.

Thu, 06 Feb, 2025, 21:41 BST

Donny hit the post

Olowu’s header clips the outside of the post.

Thu, 06 Feb, 2025, 21:31 BST

More subs - 75

Metcalfe and Colclough replace Oldaker and Dobra.

Thu, 06 Feb, 2025, 21:28 BST

20 to go

4-1. Donny have just made four subs.

Thu, 06 Feb, 2025, 21:19 BST

Two more subs - 63

Banks and Madden replace Olakigbe and Pepple.

Thu, 06 Feb, 2025, 21:17 BST

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 4-1

PEPPLE AGAIN!!!

Four for Chesterfield! Sparkes' low cross is turned in by Pepple for his second of the night. Some Donny fans head for the exits. 4-1.

Thu, 06 Feb, 2025, 21:13 BST

First Town sub - 57

Duffy off, Mandeville on. A former Donny man of course.

Thu, 06 Feb, 2025, 21:11 BST

GOOOOAAAALLL!!! 3-1

OLAKIGBE!!!

Chesterfield lead 3-1. Swift counter-attack, Oldaker sends Olakigbe through and he slots in for his first goal for the club. That's three newbies on the scoresheet for the first time tonight.

Thu, 06 Feb, 2025, 21:07 BST

Tactical switch

Duffy is on the right, Olakigbe is in the middle and Dobra is on the left.

Thu, 06 Feb, 2025, 21:06 BST

Chesterfield on the front-foot

Positive start from the hosts, started brightly.

Thu, 06 Feb, 2025, 21:01 BST

Back underway

We’re up and running in the second-half, Chesterfield lead 2-1.

Thu, 06 Feb, 2025, 20:46 BST

Attendance

8,707 (1,042 Doncaster Rovers fans)

Thu, 06 Feb, 2025, 20:46 BST

HT: Great game

HT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Doncaster Rovers

First goals for Duffy and Pepple have the Spireites in front, alongside a stunning triple save from Thompson. Shame they conceded just before the break.

