Recap: Chesterfield hammer Doncaster Rovers | John Fleck taken to hospital pre-match
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 4 v 1 Doncaster Rovers: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
FT: 5-2!
FT: Chesterfield 5 v 2 Doncaster Rovers
GOOOAAALLLL!!! 5-2
BANKS!!!
Banks adds a fifth after pouncing on a slip at the back.
Goal for Rovers: 4-2
From a corner. Possible own goal.
Five minutes added
4-1.
Big chance for Sharp
Sharp lashes over from a couple of yards. The home fans enjoyed that one.
Chance for Donny
But Sheckleford blocks from Ennis at the back post.
Donny hit the post
Olowu’s header clips the outside of the post.
More subs - 75
Metcalfe and Colclough replace Oldaker and Dobra.
20 to go
4-1. Donny have just made four subs.
Two more subs - 63
Banks and Madden replace Olakigbe and Pepple.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 4-1
PEPPLE AGAIN!!!
Four for Chesterfield! Sparkes' low cross is turned in by Pepple for his second of the night. Some Donny fans head for the exits. 4-1.
First Town sub - 57
Duffy off, Mandeville on. A former Donny man of course.
GOOOOAAAALLL!!! 3-1
OLAKIGBE!!!
Chesterfield lead 3-1. Swift counter-attack, Oldaker sends Olakigbe through and he slots in for his first goal for the club. That's three newbies on the scoresheet for the first time tonight.
Tactical switch
Duffy is on the right, Olakigbe is in the middle and Dobra is on the left.
Chesterfield on the front-foot
Positive start from the hosts, started brightly.
Back underway
We’re up and running in the second-half, Chesterfield lead 2-1.
Attendance
8,707 (1,042 Doncaster Rovers fans)
HT: Great game
HT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Doncaster Rovers
First goals for Duffy and Pepple have the Spireites in front, alongside a stunning triple save from Thompson. Shame they conceded just before the break.