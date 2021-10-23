Recap: Chesterfield go second in National League with win against in-form Boreham Wood
The Spireites could go second in the National League table with a win against in-form Boreham Wood today (3pm KO).
James Rowe’s men are two places and two points behind the visitors to Derbyshire.
There will be a reunion for Kabongo Tshimanga who is set to face his former club for the first time since signing for the Blues in the summer.
In the opposite corner, ex-Spireites Will Evans and Scott Boden will be aiming to get one over their old side.
Chesterfield v Boreham Wood: LIVE UPDATES
- FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Boreham Wood (3pm KO)
- Danny Rowe scores penalty on 20 minutes after Kabongo Tshimanga brought down by Nathan Ashmore
- Tshimanga doubles lead with screamer against his old club on 44 minutes
- Will Evans pulls a goal back from distance, mistake from Scott Loach, 67 minutes
- Evans sent off late on for second yellow card
- 3-4-1-2: Loach; Kerr, Gunning, Maguire; King, Oyeleke, Kellermann, Miller; Mandeville; Rowe, Tshimanga. Subs: Minter, Grimes, Whittle, McCourt, Payne.
- Will Evans and Scott Boden start for Boreham
- Spireites 4th, Boreham 2nd
BOREHAM REACTION: 'We are building momentum and we are learning' - James Rowe
‘Proud’ James Rowe said Chesterfield are building some ‘momentum’ at the Technique Stadium after beating in-form Boreham Wood to climb above them into second in the National League.
Game over!
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Boreham Wood
Goals from Danny Rowe (pen) and Kabongo Tshimanga against his former club.
Will Evans sent off late on after pulling a goal back in the second-half.
A big win.
Spireites go second in the National League.
Will Evans sent off
Will Evans is shown a second yellow card and is sent off in injury time.
Has gone down injured here. Looks like it is his knee. The physio is on. He goes off and come back on again. He is limping.
Four minutes added
2-1.
Third Spireites sub - 90 minutes
Kellermann off, McCourt on.
Spireites sub - 87 minutes
Rowe off, Payne on.
Great block
I think it was either Maguire or Kerr who made a great block to deny Clifton from close-range.
Three minutes remaining, 2-1.
Boden goes off
Boden is subbed off with 10 minutes to go.
Some applause for him and he claps back.
12 minutes to go
Town pushing for a third here.
2-1.