Danny Rowe blasted the opener from the penalty spot before Kabongo Tshimanga grabbed the second with a wonder goal against his old club.
Scott Loach let Will Evans’ long-range strike from distance slip through his fingers to bring the visitors back into it.
Former Blues man Evans was sent off in injury-time for a second yellow card.
Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings...
1. Scott Loach 6
He was having an assured afternoon until he let Will Evans' long-range strike slip through his fingers in the second-half. Thankfully it did not cost Town the win. He made a good save down to his right in the first-half from Jacob Mendy.Mendy.
2. Fraser Kerr 8
The centre-half continued his good form here with another whole-hearted battling performance. He was strong in the air and in the tackle. Not much got past him.
3. Gavin Gunning 8
The skipper was his usual aggressive, dominant self. He kept Scott Boden quiet all game. He was dominant in the air and apart from the odd long pass going astray he was excellent.
4. Laurence Maguire 8
A really classy performance and a man of the match contender for me. He played an important role in stepping out with the ball and into midfield to help move a stubborn Boreham side around. He came close to scoring with a couple of long-range thunderbolts and with a header in the second-half which Nathan Ashmore tipped wide.
