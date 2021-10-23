Kabongo Tshimanga celebrates his goal against his former club.

Danny Rowe opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 20 minutes after Boreham goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore brought down his former teammate Kabongo Tshimanga.

Tshimanga then doubled the lead just before half-time with a stunning strike from the edge of the box.

Ex-Spireite Will Evans, who was sent off late on for a second yellow card, halved the deficit in the second-half when his long-range effort slipped through Scott Loach’s fingers.

Victory means the Blues remain unbeaten on home soil so far.

"It was a really good performance against a team who had only lost one game and we are building some momentum at home now,” Rowe said.

"It is three wins on the bounce and a great reaction from the disappointing performance against Woking where we weren't at it. That happens and it is how you react and we have reacted really well.

"I think the big games from last season are standing us in good stead and I think the Wrexham game was a good telling point in front of a big crowd.

"I love driving in my car into the stadium here with that expectation on my shoulders, that is what I thrive on, hopefully I have recruited players of the same ilk and I think you can see that.

"We have got a squad that can play physically, can play technically and open up the pitch and we can counter and run so we can play in different ways.

"It is a pleasing afternoon because in the second-half, although we made a mistake for their goal to let them back into it, they have not had a shot after that so it shows learning.

"We picked Scott (Loach) up and the crowd picked him up as well and we won it together and I am proud to manage this club on a day like this.”

On the overall performance, Rowe continued: "It was quite an even first-half and it was always going to be because it was fourth vs second. We scored two and they did not really have a clear-cut chance to score so that is pleasing.

"I said we were going to have to be ruthless in both boxes today and we were.

"I am really pleased with our second-half performance. Yes, we lost it 1-0 but we controlled it.

"For us it was nice to see the training coming into fruition. We tried to open the passes and lay it into the strikers and both goals came from that. Yes, Kabongo still had a bit to do but we have been working with him on trying to hit things from further out and he has twisted and turned and what a goal to win any game let alone against your old club.

"His hold-up play is getting better, His work-rate in training is relentless. That (his finish) doesn’t just happen, that is work, and that is the culture I am trying to build."