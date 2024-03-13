Recap: Chesterfield FC AGM 2024
In case you missed it earlier this month, the accounts show they made a loss of £2.1m for the financial year ending June 30, 2023. But brothers Phil and Ashley Kirk are set to put in a further investment up to £2m which will take their share in the club to 75% and mean they are the majority owners.
Resolutions passed!
As expected, the two proposed resolutions have been approved. This means the Kirk brothers will invest a further £2m and their stake in the club will increase to 80%.
Food on concourses
Phil Kirk: "We are talking about what we can do."
Ashley Kirk: "We are keen to improve the fan experience. We are on-board with improving it."
Q: How do we hold Paul Cook's long-term interest?
Mike Goodwin: "We are fairly comfortable that he is CFC through and through. He is quite happy."
Ashley Kirk: "I see a very happy man coming to work. He is very happy."
Women's team
Mike Goodwin: "Our ladies' section is thriving. The first-team are looking like getting promoted again. We are putting a lot of time and effort into that. We are fully committed to it."
Supporters' bar
Fan: "I think we are missing a trick not having one."
Chairman Mike Goodwin says the proposed Fan Zone will be open for the last three home games.
Ashley Kirk: "We are keen to improve the supporter experience but it all costs money."
Pitch
The pitch is unlikely to be used by Sheffield United's under-23s next season, Ashley Kirk says.
"Thank you"
One fan thanks the community trust for saving the club and to the Kirk brothers for taking it on.
Phil Kirk:
"We know we are not going to make money out of the club but we hope to set it up for the future."
Phil Kirk
"The trust has achieved what it set out to do which was rescue the club."
The Kirk brothers will own about 80% of the club if the resolutions are passed.
The board will remain the same for now.