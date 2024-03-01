Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Phil and Ashley Kirk are set to put further potential investment of up to £2m into the club, taking their stake to 75%. The community trust will consider the proposal at a meeting next week but it is expected they will give it the green light.

The Spireites said: “If approved by the Trust and the AGM, the resolutions will result in a change of control with the Kirk brothers owning over 75% of the club. Any change of control would also be subject to the approval of debt holders and regulatory authorities. We look forward to commenting further next week after this matter has been formally considered by the Trust.”

The proposal will be explained further at the club’s AGM on March 13 at 7.30pm at the SMH Group Stadium.

"In the meantime, fans and employees should be reassured that if the proposals are approved, the club’s future would be secured and no significant change is planned,” the Spireites added.

The Kirk brothers, who are life-long Chesterfield fans, first invested £1m into the club in March 2022. That was followed by another £1.6m in October 2023, which took their stake to 40%.