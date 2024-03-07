Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2023, have been published ahead of next Wednesday’s AGM.

The numbers show that the Spireites made a loss of £2,146,218. The previous year they made a loss of £2,370,671.

Chairman Mike Goodwin acknowledged it was a ‘significant loss’ but said promotion to the Football League would be a ‘game-changer.’

The Spireites have published their latest accounts.

Last week it was announced that Phil and Ashley Kirk would be putting in a further investment of up to £2m into the club, taking their stake to 75%, giving them majority control.

Other headlines from the accounts include:

Turnover increased from 3,928,007 to 4,577,446

Wages and salaries increased from £3,077,898 to £3,510,413

Gate receipts and season tickets rose from £2,049,046 to £2,083,162

Transfer fees increased from £40,000 to £265,000

Commercial income rose from £1,311,932 to £1,707,934

TV and football awards down from £257,539 to £178,203

Chairman Mike Goodwin said in his notes: "This report represents the third full season since Chesterfield FC Community Trust purchased the football club. We always maintained that the Trust acted to ensure that Chesterfield would continue to have a professional club, knowing that this also meant the charity could continue to deliver the good work in our community. We always knew this would be a challenge and knew that in the medium-term external partners would be needed.

“The annual accounts do show a significant loss, but it is clear to see steps are being taken both to stabilise the club and to show sufficient ambition to regain our league position. This approach is supported by Ashley and Phil Kirk and promotion would be a game-changer in terms of the financial position.

"Phil Kirk joined the board in March, a position that reflects his investment. His strategic input along with Ashley Kirk’s day-to-day support is vital in what we are trying to achieve. I am very happy that they recognise the community aspect of what can be achieved by the club.”