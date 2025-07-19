Recap: Chesterfield draw with Alfreton Town in pre-season friendly
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game at the Impact Arena and will bring you the team news and updates.
FT: Alfreton Town 1 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: 1-1
More subs - 85 mins
Cook, Grimes, Lewis, Butterfield and Elliott replace Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon, Dobra and Duffy.
Goal for Alfreton: 1-1
Chesterfield didn’t defend a long throw particularly well and Fewster lashed it home from inside the area. 77 on the clock, 1-1.
76 mins
Big chance for Colclough to make it 0-2, but he drags wide with his left foot, after a delightful ball over the top from Gordon.
73 mins
Great one-touch football from Chesterfield ends with Hunt cutting out Colclough’s low cross from the left. The Spireites fans enjoyed that passage of play.
Sub - 70
Naylor is on for Fleck.
Dobra has just lashed wide from a tight angle after good work by Bonis.
Subs - 62
Colclough and Bonis replace Markanday and Grigg, who went close to scoring just before being subbed.
Booking
Alfreton’s Leckie has just absolutely flew into Gordon, totally cleaning him out, resulting in a booking. Thankfully, the left-back is fine to continue.
53 mins
Gordon sprints down the left, hooks a cross in, Grigg attempts an overhead but it goes flying over.
Spireites goal ruled out
Duffy has the ball in the net after being slipped in by Grigg, but the offside flag goes up, a decision which Cook is furious at.
Half-volley from Perritt is parried away by Hemming.
Back underway
Chesterfield unchanged from the first-half. They lead 1-0.
HT: 0-1
37 mins
Duffy bursts down the left, whips in a cross, Grigg meets it with his heads, but Willis was there to keep it out. It remains 0-1.
Tanton forced off - 35 mins
Tanton tried to keep a ball in on the far side and looks to have gone over on his ankle. He has walked off the pitch, looking very disappointed, and Daley-Campbell has come on to replace him. Such a shame for Tanton, who had his injury problems last season. The positive is that Tanton did walk off and didn’t need any assistance. Perhaps a precaution more than anything.
30 mins
Half an hour gone and Chesterfield lead 1-0 thanks to Dunkley’s header. As you would expect, it’s all Chesterfield in terms of possession. Alfreton’s main threats are from long throws and set-pieces.
GOAL! 0-1
DUNKLEY!
Chesterfield have the lead, 0-1. The Spireites won another corner, Duffy played it short to Markanday, who floated a cross in, Dunkley’s initial header was parried by Willis, before Dunkley lashed it home.
21 mins
Duffy’s outswinging corner was headed down by Dunkley, McFadzean tried to apply the finish from close-range but he couldn’t get enough on it.
Next, Tanton got down the right, pulled the ball back for Duffy, his low shot looked to be on target, but it was blocked behind for a corner.
