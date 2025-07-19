Live

Recap: Chesterfield draw with Alfreton Town in pre-season friendly

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 19th Jul 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2025, 16:55 BST
Chesterfield take on Alfreton Town today in their latest pre-season friendly (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game at the Impact Arena and will bring you the team news and updates.

16:48 BST

The Spireites are held by their Derbyshire neighbours. Fewster equalised in the second-half from a long throw. Good workout. The one disappointment being the injury to Tanton.

16:42 BST

More subs - 85 mins

Cook, Grimes, Lewis, Butterfield and Elliott replace Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon, Dobra and Duffy.

16:34 BST

Goal for Alfreton: 1-1

Chesterfield didn’t defend a long throw particularly well and Fewster lashed it home from inside the area. 77 on the clock, 1-1.

16:32 BST

76 mins

Big chance for Colclough to make it 0-2, but he drags wide with his left foot, after a delightful ball over the top from Gordon.

16:28 BST

73 mins

Great one-touch football from Chesterfield ends with Hunt cutting out Colclough’s low cross from the left. The Spireites fans enjoyed that passage of play.

16:25 BST

Sub - 70

Naylor is on for Fleck.

Dobra has just lashed wide from a tight angle after good work by Bonis.

16:18 BST

Subs - 62

Colclough and Bonis replace Markanday and Grigg, who went close to scoring just before being subbed.

16:16 BST

Booking

Alfreton’s Leckie has just absolutely flew into Gordon, totally cleaning him out, resulting in a booking. Thankfully, the left-back is fine to continue.

16:08 BST

53 mins

Gordon sprints down the left, hooks a cross in, Grigg attempts an overhead but it goes flying over.

16:06 BST

Spireites goal ruled out

Duffy has the ball in the net after being slipped in by Grigg, but the offside flag goes up, a decision which Cook is furious at.

16:02 BST

47

Half-volley from Perritt is parried away by Hemming.

16:00 BST

Back underway

Chesterfield unchanged from the first-half. They lead 1-0.

15:46 BSTUpdated 15:48 BST

Dunkley's close-range finish from Markanday's cross has the Blues in front. But they have lost Tanton to injury. Looked like he rolled his ankle as he tried to keep the ball in on the touchline. VDC on in his place.

15:37 BST

37 mins

Duffy bursts down the left, whips in a cross, Grigg meets it with his heads, but Willis was there to keep it out. It remains 0-1.

15:35 BST

Tanton forced off - 35 mins

Tanton tried to keep a ball in on the far side and looks to have gone over on his ankle. He has walked off the pitch, looking very disappointed, and Daley-Campbell has come on to replace him. Such a shame for Tanton, who had his injury problems last season. The positive is that Tanton did walk off and didn’t need any assistance. Perhaps a precaution more than anything.

15:30 BST

30 mins

Half an hour gone and Chesterfield lead 1-0 thanks to Dunkley’s header. As you would expect, it’s all Chesterfield in terms of possession. Alfreton’s main threats are from long throws and set-pieces.

15:23 BST

GOAL! 0-1

DUNKLEY!

Chesterfield have the lead, 0-1. The Spireites won another corner, Duffy played it short to Markanday, who floated a cross in, Dunkley’s initial header was parried by Willis, before Dunkley lashed it home.

15:21 BST

21 mins

Duffy’s outswinging corner was headed down by Dunkley, McFadzean tried to apply the finish from close-range but he couldn’t get enough on it.

Next, Tanton got down the right, pulled the ball back for Duffy, his low shot looked to be on target, but it was blocked behind for a corner.

