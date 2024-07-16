Live

Recap: Chesterfield come from behind to beat Alfreton Town in pre-season friendly

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Jul 2024, 18:37 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 21:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Chesterfield are back in action tonight as they make the short trip to Alfreton Town for their latest pre-season friendly (7.45pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.

Alfreton Town 1 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Tue, 16 Jul, 2024, 21:29 BST

FT: First win!

FT: Alfreton Town 1 v 2 Chesterfield

Spireites come from behind to win. Goals from Berry and Naylor.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Tue, 16 Jul, 2024, 21:25 BST

Close!

Madden’s glancing header from Gordon’s cross is well tipped wide.

Tue, 16 Jul, 2024, 21:16 BST

GOAL! 1-2

Naylor heads in Hobson's corner to put Chesterfield 2-1 up.

It was a great delivery from Hobson and a fantastic header from Naylor.

Tue, 16 Jul, 2024, 21:10 BST

Grimes off

The skipper looks to have gone off with some kind of injury and he is replaced by Mohiuddin, with Naylor going to centre-back.

Tue, 16 Jul, 2024, 21:08 BST

68 on the clock

Chesterfield are moving the ball well this half and are probing for a second goal.

619 is the attendance this evening.

Tue, 16 Jul, 2024, 20:53 BST

10 changes on 52 minutes

Line-up is now: Boot; Sheckleford, Dunkley, Grimes, Gordon; Oldaker, Naylor; Colclough, Hobson, Dobra; Madden.

Tue, 16 Jul, 2024, 20:49 BST

GOAL! 1-1

Berry gets Chesterfield's first goal of pre-season, assisted by Drummond. 1-1.

Berry finished from a tight angle on his left foot.

Tue, 16 Jul, 2024, 20:47 BST

Opening for Drummond

But again his shot is blocked.

Lots of subs warming up for the Spireites.

Tue, 16 Jul, 2024, 20:43 BST

Back underway

No changes for Chesterfield at half-time. Expecting lots again on the hour.

Alfreton lead 1-0.

Tue, 16 Jul, 2024, 20:32 BST

Behind at the break

HT: Alfreton Town 1 v 0 Chesterfield Drummond has been the biggest threat for the Spireites so far, including have one effort cleared off the line.

Tue, 16 Jul, 2024, 20:29 BST

Chance for Chesterfield

Drummond controlled a diagonal ball from Mandeville, drove into the box, but his dangerous low cross was blocked at his near post.

Moments later, Berry drove forward and slipped in Drummond but his shot was again blocked.

Drummond has been Chesterfield’s biggest threat so far.

Tue, 16 Jul, 2024, 20:22 BST

Close!

Drummond has a chance cleared off the line by Abbey.

The Spireites are still waiting for their first goal of pre-season.

Tue, 16 Jul, 2024, 20:20 BST

Still 1-0

Not much to report in the last 10 minutes or so apart from a lung-busting run down the left from Drummond a few momets ago.

Tue, 16 Jul, 2024, 20:03 BST

Goal for Alfreton: 1-0

Alfreton’s trialist striker outmuscled Williams before beating Boot as his near post. It looked like it had hit the side-netting but it squeezed in. It took everyone by surprise. On first viewing, Boot will be disappointed not to have kept that out.

Tue, 16 Jul, 2024, 19:58 BST

Berry

Tries his luck from distance with a half-volley but it goes well wide.

Spireites looking bright so far. The trialist right-back has shown some neat touches.

Tue, 16 Jul, 2024, 19:56 BST

Good interchange of play

Between Drummond and Berry, who played a couple of one-twos down the left, before Drummons is fouled.

Mandeville delivered the inswinging free-kick but Alfreton cleared their lines.

Tue, 16 Jul, 2024, 19:54 BST

0-10 mins

Steady start here from both sides.

Chesterfield are controlling play, and they’ve just had their first opening, with Berry feeding Drummond inside the box but his touch was heavy and the ball ran out of play.

Tue, 16 Jul, 2024, 19:40 BST

Here come the teams!

The teams are out here at the Impact Arena.

Let’s see how Chesterfield get on against the National League North hosts.

The Spireites beat them 5-1 last season.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice