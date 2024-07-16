Recap: Chesterfield come from behind to beat Alfreton Town in pre-season friendly
Alfreton Town 1 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
FT: First win!
FT: Alfreton Town 1 v 2 Chesterfield
Spireites come from behind to win. Goals from Berry and Naylor.
Madden’s glancing header from Gordon’s cross is well tipped wide.
GOAL! 1-2
Naylor heads in Hobson's corner to put Chesterfield 2-1 up.
It was a great delivery from Hobson and a fantastic header from Naylor.
Grimes off
The skipper looks to have gone off with some kind of injury and he is replaced by Mohiuddin, with Naylor going to centre-back.
68 on the clock
Chesterfield are moving the ball well this half and are probing for a second goal.
619 is the attendance this evening.
10 changes on 52 minutes
Line-up is now: Boot; Sheckleford, Dunkley, Grimes, Gordon; Oldaker, Naylor; Colclough, Hobson, Dobra; Madden.
GOAL! 1-1
Berry gets Chesterfield's first goal of pre-season, assisted by Drummond. 1-1.
Berry finished from a tight angle on his left foot.
Opening for Drummond
But again his shot is blocked.
Lots of subs warming up for the Spireites.
Back underway
No changes for Chesterfield at half-time. Expecting lots again on the hour.
Alfreton lead 1-0.
Behind at the break
Chance for Chesterfield
Drummond controlled a diagonal ball from Mandeville, drove into the box, but his dangerous low cross was blocked at his near post.
Moments later, Berry drove forward and slipped in Drummond but his shot was again blocked.
Drummond has been Chesterfield’s biggest threat so far.
Drummond has a chance cleared off the line by Abbey.
The Spireites are still waiting for their first goal of pre-season.
Still 1-0
Not much to report in the last 10 minutes or so apart from a lung-busting run down the left from Drummond a few momets ago.
Goal for Alfreton: 1-0
Alfreton’s trialist striker outmuscled Williams before beating Boot as his near post. It looked like it had hit the side-netting but it squeezed in. It took everyone by surprise. On first viewing, Boot will be disappointed not to have kept that out.
Tries his luck from distance with a half-volley but it goes well wide.
Spireites looking bright so far. The trialist right-back has shown some neat touches.
Good interchange of play
Between Drummond and Berry, who played a couple of one-twos down the left, before Drummons is fouled.
Mandeville delivered the inswinging free-kick but Alfreton cleared their lines.
0-10 mins
Steady start here from both sides.
Chesterfield are controlling play, and they’ve just had their first opening, with Berry feeding Drummond inside the box but his touch was heavy and the ball ran out of play.
Here come the teams!
The teams are out here at the Impact Arena.
Let’s see how Chesterfield get on against the National League North hosts.
The Spireites beat them 5-1 last season.
