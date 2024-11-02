Recap: Chesterfield beat seventh-tier Horsham to secure place in FA Cup second round
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Horsham: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: Spireites book place in next round
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Horsham
A double from Grigg and one from Dobra send the Spireites through to the second round of the FA Cup. John Fleck made his debut in the second-half. Visitors gave it their all and can be proud of their efforts.
Four minutes added
3-1.
Goal for Horsham: 3-1
The visitors have pulled a late goal back through Dickson, who finished high into the net.
3-1 on 87 minutes.
Goal ruled out
Jacobs taps home at the back post from Mandeville’s low cross but the offside flag goes up.
3-0 on 84 mins.
Two more Town subs - 70 mins
Fleck is on for his Chesterfield debut, replacing, Oldaker, while Banks is also on for Dobra.
GOOAAAALLL!!! 3-0
DOBRA!!!
Great individual goal from Dobra makes it 3-0 with 25 minutes remaining. That should be that.
Off the post!
Madden heads against the post from Gordon’s cross from the left!
Triple Town sub - 57 mins
Mandeville, Colclough and Madden are on for Tanton, Berry and Grigg
GOOOAAAALLL!!! 2-0
GRIGG AGAIN!!!
Breathing space for Chesterfield, 2-0, Grigg at the double. Jacobs had a shot towards goal, and Grigg did well to control it and finish into the bottom corner.
Back underway
The game has restarted as Chesterfield take a 1-0 lead into the second-half.
Attendance
4,887 (558 Horsham fans).
Spireites lead at the break
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Horsham
Grigg's early opener the difference so far. Lots of possession for the Spireites, as you would expect, but not many chances. Credit to the visitors, they are working really hard and finished the half strong.
Two minutes added
1-0.
The Hornets
Are finishing the half strong, with Naylor forced to hack away a shot on goal from Harding as the visitors win another corner.
Tries his luck from distance for Horsham but his left-footed strike goes a couple of yards wide.
Chance for Horsham
Harding arrived late at the back post to head towards goal but Gordon managed to block behind for a corner.
Chance for Town
Berry forces a save out of Carey, he perhaps should have instead crossed for Grigg, but at least they’ve made the away stopper work.
Horsham
Fair play to the visitors, they are working really hard and have limited Chesterfield to very few opportunities.