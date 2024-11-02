Live

Recap: Chesterfield beat seventh-tier Horsham to secure place in FA Cup second round

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 16:59 BST
Chesterfield v Horsham - live updates.
Chesterfield take on seventh-tier side Horsham in the FA Cup first round today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Horsham: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:53 BST

FT: Spireites book place in next round

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Horsham

A double from Grigg and one from Dobra send the Spireites through to the second round of the FA Cup. John Fleck made his debut in the second-half. Visitors gave it their all and can be proud of their efforts.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:48 BST

Four minutes added

3-1.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:43 BST

Goal for Horsham: 3-1

The visitors have pulled a late goal back through Dickson, who finished high into the net.

3-1 on 87 minutes.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:40 BST

Goal ruled out

Jacobs taps home at the back post from Mandeville’s low cross but the offside flag goes up.

3-0 on 84 mins.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:28 BST

Two more Town subs - 70 mins

Fleck is on for his Chesterfield debut, replacing, Oldaker, while Banks is also on for Dobra.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:24 BST

GOOAAAALLL!!! 3-0

DOBRA!!!

Great individual goal from Dobra makes it 3-0 with 25 minutes remaining. That should be that.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:21 BST

Off the post!

Madden heads against the post from Gordon’s cross from the left!

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:14 BST

Triple Town sub - 57 mins

Mandeville, Colclough and Madden are on for Tanton, Berry and Grigg

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:07 BST

GOOOAAAALLL!!! 2-0

GRIGG AGAIN!!!

Breathing space for Chesterfield, 2-0, Grigg at the double. Jacobs had a shot towards goal, and Grigg did well to control it and finish into the bottom corner.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:03 BST

Back underway

The game has restarted as Chesterfield take a 1-0 lead into the second-half.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:48 BST

Attendance

4,887 (558 Horsham fans).

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:47 BST

Spireites lead at the break

HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Horsham

Grigg's early opener the difference so far. Lots of possession for the Spireites, as you would expect, but not many chances. Credit to the visitors, they are working really hard and finished the half strong.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:45 BST

Two minutes added

1-0.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:42 BST

The Hornets

Are finishing the half strong, with Naylor forced to hack away a shot on goal from Harding as the visitors win another corner.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:39 BSTUpdated 15:40 BST

Sparks

Tries his luck from distance for Horsham but his left-footed strike goes a couple of yards wide.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:37 BST

Chance for Horsham

Harding arrived late at the back post to head towards goal but Gordon managed to block behind for a corner.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:36 BST

Chance for Town

Berry forces a save out of Carey, he perhaps should have instead crossed for Grigg, but at least they’ve made the away stopper work.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:32 BST

Horsham

Fair play to the visitors, they are working really hard and have limited Chesterfield to very few opportunities.

