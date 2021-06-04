LiveRecap: Chesterfied suffer late heartbreak against Notts County in play-offs
Chesterfield head to Notts County today (4pm KO) to decide who progresses to the semi-finals of the National League play-offs.
The Magpies finished one place and one point above the Spireites so they have home advantage in this one-off tie.
The match will go to extra-time and penalties if it finishes in a stalemate.
The winner of this clash will play Torquay United away next weekend.
Liam Norcliffe is at Meadow Lane and will have all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Notts County v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
- FT: Notts County 3 v 2 Chesterfield (4pm KO)
- Danny Rowe blasts in 30-yard free-kick, Kyle Wootton equalises instantly, Liam Mandeville puts Town ahead again
- Wootton equalises again for 2-2 with 20 minutes to go, Ellis scores header on 90 for 3-2
- One change for Chesterfield as Whittle replaces Taylor
- (3-4-2-1): Montgomery; Evans, Gunning(c), Maguire; Carline, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle; Mandeville, Clarke; Rowe. Subs: Taylor, McCourt, Whelan, Tyson, Yussuf.
- Play-off elimination round at Meadow Lane
- Spireites finished 6th, Notts 5th
- Winner travels to Torquay United in semi-finals next weekend
It’s all over
FT: Notts County 3 v 2 Chesterfield
Late heartbreak.
They gave it everything but they are out of the play-offs.
Reaction coming up.
McCourt lets fly from the edge of the area but Slocombe tips it over for a corner. There’s a mad scramble from the resulting corner but Notts survive.
Five minutes added
3-2.
Fan writer Ben says...
Well, the Spireites have battled and battled here, but right at the end, they’ve let themselves down there. Notts County’s Mark Ellis given the freedom of Nottingham to head the ball home and put the hosts in front. 3-2 Notts County, and The Spireites have got just 5 minutes to avoid heartbreak here.
Goal: 3-2
Heartbreak for Chesterfield. Goal for Notts, 3-2. 90th minute. Mark Ellis sneaks round the back from a free-kick and heads in.
Still 2-2. Notts pressing. Town look tired.
Attendance
4,569.
Great block!
By Maguire to deny Wootton from close-range. This is so tense.
Will Evans
Is taking Montgomery’s goal-kicks because he is struggling that much. 11 to go, 2-2.
Third Town sub - 77
Taylor on, Whittle off.
Big chance for Tyson again!
Tyson beats the offside trap, he is one-on-one with Slocombe but the Notts ‘keeper blocks it for a corner. How crucial that could be.
Big chance for Tyson to give Chesterfield the lead for a third time but his touch is too heavy and then Weston fires wide.
Goal: 2-2
Wootton again. 18 minutes to go.
Town sub - 66
Tyson on, Rowe off.
Booking - 65
For Gunning.